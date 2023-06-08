Percy Hynes White Responds to Social Media Posts that Accuse Him of Sex Assaults in “Wednesday.”

Actor Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe on the first season of the smash Netflix show “Wednesday,” has released a statement in response to online comments about sexual assault allegations.

Several tweets from January suggest that 21-year-old White engaged in sexual misconduct with multiple women, including a juvenile. No longer are tweets being published.

White issued an explanation in an Instagram story. He didn’t address the charges head-on or explain why he was replying months after they were first made.

Earlier this year, White said Tuesday, “Somebody I’ve never met started a misinformation campaign against me online.” My friends and family have been threatened with death and doxxed.

What you’ve heard is not true. The idea that I am racist or reckless with other people’s lives is one I cannot accept. These are the kinds of false accusations that might damage victim confidence.

‘Wednesday’ actor Percy Hynes White addresses allegations made against him: “The rumors are false. I can’t accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people’s safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward… pic.twitter.com/CtLN8sBq1H — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 7, 2023

White also noted that his on-screen persona from “Wednesday” was being confused with his actual identity. White explained, “Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful.” My friend Jane was depicted unfairly as a victim, and her attempts to correct the record were disregarded. Her consent to be included in this communication was requested and granted.

Read More: Situs Judi Slot Online Paling Gacor Hari Ini dan Gampang Menang di 2023

He ended by expressing gratitude to his backers. To know that “this misinformation has upset people” is “very distressing,” he wrote. I appreciate everyone’s support and the fact-spreading efforts. My loved ones, acquaintances, and coworkers have had enough of the harassment. Please accept my sincere gratitude for reading this.