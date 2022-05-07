One Piece Chapter 1048 Release Date, Time, and More!

In the One Piece anime series, Luffy and Kaido’s conflict has only just begun, however in Eiichiro Oda’s manga series, the combat has already begun. Luffy has gained sufficient strength to demonstrate to the Emperor of the Sea, Kaido, why he will be the future King of Pirates. Of course, Kaido will not be defeated this quickly, but Luffy has surprised him with Gear 5. In the following chapters, it will be intriguing to watch how Kaido reacts to Luffy’s strikes.

The release date for One Piece Chapter 1048

On Sunday, May 8th, 2022, One Piece Chapter 1048 will be released globally. Viz Media and Manga Plus will have the chapter accessible for reading at 8 a.m. PDT (Pacific Timing). However, depending on your location, the timing will differ. So, here’s the specific schedule for these regions:

Pacific Time: 8 AM (May 8th)

Central Time: 10 AM (May 8th)

Eastern Time: 11 AM (May 8th)

British Time: 4 PM (May 8th)

European Time: 5 PM (May 8th)

India Time: 8.30 PM (May 8th)

The new manga chapter was scheduled to be released on May 1st, but the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine was on hiatus last week due to Japan’s Golden Week. The good news is that the manga was only gone for a few days, and we’ll be seeing Chapter 1048 soon.

Spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1048 are now available.

Some detailed spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1048 have finally been released after a long wait. The next episode, according to the leaks, is titled “20 years,” and it will tell what happened all those years ago. Kaido will learn about Oden’s son via a brief flashback. So, along with Orochi, the master of the oceans will kill everybody who stands in his way of finding Momonosuke. The castle of Oden will be engulfed in flames at this point.

Related – Tower Of God Season 2 Anime Release Date Is Coming Soon!! Stay Tuned For More Updates

While Momo tries to get the island to move away, Kaido defends himself against Luffy’s attack without turning around. Kaido is going to show off his new Fire dragon form. Because anything that comes into contact with Kaido in this form dissolves, Luffy will use his new “Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun” attack to counter Kaido’s technique. Meanwhile, Orochi will attempt to capture Komurasakiii while still on fire, and Denjiro will return only to hack off Orochi’s head. Luffy and Kaido are preparing to counter each other’s attacks on the last page.

Related – The Breaker Season 3 – Release Date and More Information!

One Piece Chapter 1048 is now online.

Subscribers to Shonen Jump will be able to read One Piece Chapter 1048 when it is released. Furthermore, Shonen Jump subscribers can access the complete manga on their smartphone, in addition to the future issue. Those who have not yet subscribed to the app can read One Piece Chapter 1046 on MangaPlus and Viz Media, respectively. It’s worth noting that the aforementioned website only has the manga’s latest and first three issues. This implies that only Chapters 1047, 1046, and 1045, as well as Chapters 1, 2, and 3 of One Piece are now available on the site.

What can you expect from One Piece Chapter 1048?

One Piece Chapter 1048 is expected to see Younkou Kaido change into a flaming dragon, according to rumors. Meanwhile, Momonosuke, spurred on by Luffy’s determination, may continue to press Onigashima to prevent the disaster from hitting the Flower Capital. Apart from Kaido’s transformation, Luffy appears to have an ace move called Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun in his sleeve, the contents of which will only be revealed until the release of One Piece Chapter 1048.

Fans of One Piece can’t get enough of the most recent episode of the anime.

If you’ve read the manga but haven’t seen the anime, now is the time to do so. Toei Animation recently released a new episode of One Piece, and the company surpassed everyone’s quality expectations. It’s no surprise that episode 1015 went viral. Millions of One Piece fans flocked to social media to praise the episode’s jaw-dropping quality and how it sets the tone for Kaido and Luffy’s showdown.