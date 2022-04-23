One Piece Chapter 1048 Release Date And Time Is Out!! More Details About Spoilers and Raw Scans, Overview, Predictions

One Piece is a very popular Japanese manga series that is very popular in the United States. The manga series is written and drawn by Eiichiro Oda. It was first shown. Story: Monkey D. Luffy is the star of the show. He’s a boy who ate a Satan Fruit and didn’t know what he was doing. His body turned into rubber.

The Straw Hat Pirates are Luffy’s crew of pirates. One Piece is a valuable treasure that Luffy wants to find so he can become the next King of the Pirates. Together with his crew, they search the Grand Line for it. One Piece has been praised for its unique storytelling style, art, characters, humor, and more. The publishing data for a number of One Piece volumes has been messed up. To find out what happened in One Piece chapter 1048, keep scrolling down.

One Piece Chapter 1048 Spoilers and Raw Scans

There are spoilers and RAW footage from One Piece chapter 1047 that have been released. The viewers may see an animal fight. He is about to use his Gomu Gomu no Thunder to destroy Onigashima and, maybe, Kaidou. However, Eiichiro Oda said in 2016 that Luffy might not be as successful in his fight with Kaido in chapter 1048 if he used this huge punch to do it.

Luffy should not fight Kaidou in One Piece’s chapter 1048, a thought tells him to. An interview with Eiichiro was shared on Twitter. In the interview, Eiichiro says:

“When Kaidou first came out, I said that Luffy might not be able to defeat such a strong person.” Even I want to know how Luffy will defeat Kaidou. My viewers might not be happy if the only reason Kaidou was defeated was that Luffy’s punch was more powerful. In some way, Luffy and I must find an answer.

They think that One Piece’s chapter 1048 might have flashbacks because of this punch.

Also read:The Beginning After The End Chapter – All You Should Know About in 2022

One piece. Chapter 1047: A recap

Read about One Piece chapter 1047 recap,

Momonosuke is trying to bring the flame back to the Onigashima to keep it alive. meanwhile, people and women in Flower Money are having a good time with the last of their freedom.

A look at One Piece Chapter 1048

The name of the chapter. One Piece

Initial Released on July 22, 1997.

One Piece Chapter 1048 will be out on April 29, 2022.

NOD has been open for 8 days.

The One Piece Chapter 1048 Reader’s list

It might be that Kaidou is given time to be handed out for a while, and Luffy thinks he has won. Eiichiro, on the other hand, is coming up with a way to solve that problem. Make sure you know that One Piece will be taking a break next week because of Golden Week. This means that the manga’s next chapter, 1048, will be out a little later than it usually is. Check out the dates below to see when it will be out.

One Piece Chapter 1048 predictions

Manga and Light novels from Japan are a huge source of comics, and they’re always fun to read. Despite the fact that a lot of Manga is being made in Anime, Manga fans still like this kind of show.

Manga has become more popular, especially in 2020, when a lockdown was put in place. Many people have been going to look into Manga to see what all the fuss is about with Manga. This has made Manga more valuable and important. One Piece is one of the mangas that many people who binge read want to read more of the series.

Also read: Classroom Of The Elite Season 2 – Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More in 2022!

Where can Read One Piece Chapter 1048 on the web?

There is a lot of manga series out there that you can read on the official platforms. This will keep your devices safe and help the creators as well. It’s possible to read One Piece Chapter 1048 online for free and legally from sources like Shonen Jump and Viz Media.

One Piece Chapter 1048 Release Date and Time

It will come out on April 29, 2022. So, it’s only 8 days until it’s over. Yes! For the One Piece Chapter 1048 to come out, there are only 8 days left.

Japan – 01:00 AM

People in India go to bed at 9:30 PM

US and Canada: 10:00 AM, Monday through Friday

Uk – 4:00 PM, then.

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM. This is how it works: