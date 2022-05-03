Nick on ‘The Circle’ Season 3 – All You Need to Know

When you mix dogs, lacrosse, and technology, what do you get? Big Nick has a lot of energy. Nick Uhlenhuth enters season 3 of The Circle with his own particular mix of charm and chutzpah, swiftly establishing himself as a key competitor on Netflix’s social media platform. Here’s all we know about The Circle competitor, and beware: you might have just discovered your new favorite reality celebrity.

Nick, who is he?

Nick is a 27-year-old Seattle native who is now based in Austin, Texas. He’s also plainly intelligent, with a computer science degree from M.I.T. He works in space, has a twin brother, is a self-taught musician (singing, guitar, drums), is a dog lover, and played lacrosse in college.

Related – Too Hot To Handle Season 3 – Every Update on Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022

What is Nick’s performance on The Circle?

Nick enters the social media game mostly in his own image, with one notable exception: Circle. Nick plays dumb in the hopes that his kind but naïve manner will help him be considered as an underdog, allowing him to remain undetected until the show’s conclusion.

“I’m going to downplay everything that has to do with brains, intelligence, or computers,” he says in the first episode’s intro. Nick disguises himself as a “totally harmless innocent drummer” looking for a good time and some laughs. Not to mention the fact that Nick has no qualms about wooing his way to influencer status (or just for his real romantic prospects). Nick swiftly joins the Circle’s other dudes, but it’s not long before he’s dubbed the game’s genuine mastermind. You’ll have to wait until September 15 to see how things go for him in the next batch of episodes.

Related – Miss Scarlet and the Duke Season 2 – All You Should Know

What’s the best way to follow Nick on Instagram?

Follow Nick on Instagram at @nickuhlenhuth, where he posts plenty of shirtless photos, videos of him singing and playing his guitar and drums, and lovely photographs of his dogs—all of which are, of course, hashtagged with #BigNickEnergy.