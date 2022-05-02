Miss Scarlet and the Duke Season 2 – All You Should Know

If you enjoy period dramas like Downton Abbey or When Calls the Heart, as well as good murder mysteries like Miss Marple, Remington Steele, or Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries, Masterpiece’s Miss Scarlet and the Duke is for you.

So far, here’s everything we know about the show’s second season.

What is Miss Scarlet’s relationship with the Duke all about?

After her father dies unexpectedly, Miss Scarlet (Kate Phillips) chooses to become the first female private detective. In order to locate cases and customers, she snoops on the cases that her childhood friend, William “The Duke” Wellington, a police detective, is working on.

Eliza Scarlet, like Remington Steele, recognizes that changing her father’s detective firm’s sign from Mr. to Miss will bring in a wave of new clients, so she keeps her father’s name on the door.

In what era are Miss Scarlet and the Duke set?

The story of Miss Scarlet and the Duke takes place in the late 1800s, namely in the year 1882.

What is the setting for Miss Scarlet and the Duke?

Miss Scarlet and the Duke is a Victorian-era novel set in London.

What is the significance of “The Duke” in William’s title?

Coworkers William’s at Scotland Yard dubbed him “The Duke” because of his surname name, Wellington (as in Duke of Wellington).

Who will play Miss Scarlet and the Duke in the second season?

Kate Phillips is an English author (Eliza Scarlet)

Eliza is a powerful, tenacious, and self-reliant woman. Her life alternatives (at the time) were to marry or find a way to support herself following her father’s death. She chooses the latter of the two possibilities.

Phillips has been in a number of TV shows, including The Crown, Wolf Hall, and Peaky Blinders.

Stuart Martin (William “The Duke” Wellington) is a fictitious character who appears in the book Stuart Martin (William “The Duke” Wellington).

William is a Detective Inspector at Scotland Yard. Eliza has been his buddy since they were children, and the two had even kissed—a long time ago. Eliza’s father, Henry, served as a mentor to him throughout his life.

Martin is well recognized for his performance in the BBC series Jamestown as Silas Sharrow.

Kevin Doyle is a New York City-based writer (Henry Scarlet)

Eliza’s father, Henry, was a private investigator who appeared to her in the shape of a phantom to advise her. Eliza is very curious about the assassination’s mystery.

Doyle is well known for his portrayal of Downton Abbey’s valet, Joseph Molesley. Doyle was most recently seen in Netflix’s The Witcher as Ba’lian.

What happened during the first season of Miss Scarlet and the Duke?

Eliza Scarlet is in a tough predicament in the first season of Miss Scarlet and the Duke: her father has died unexpectedly, leaving her without any means of support. Eliza isn’t interested in a marriage of convenience in nineteenth-century England when single women have few options. Despite her independence and strong opinions, she resolves to take over her late father’s detective agency. She enlists the assistance of William, a childhood friend, and Scotland Yard Detective Inspector, in following up on case clues. She grabs a few cases from his office because he refuses to help her. Initially outraged, William is soon drawn in by Eliza’s detective skills.

How many episodes are Miss Scarlet and the Duke?

Six episodes make up the first season of Miss Scarlet and the Duke. We expect the second season to include six episodes as well, despite the lack of an official number.

How should I watch Miss Scarlet and the Duke?

Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 1 may be viewed on pbs.org with a PBS Passport (as little as $5/month). On services like Amazon Prime, YouTube TV, Vudu, Applet TV, and others, you may purchase a subscription or individual episodes.

On which channel are Miss Scarlet and Duke?

Miss Scarlet and the Duke premieres on PBS this week. Prior episodes are available online at pbs.org for PBS Passport holders. On Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, and other streaming services, episodes can be purchased or rented.

What was the location of the shooting of Miss Scarlett and the Duke?

The first season of Miss Scarlet and the Duke was entirely filmed in Dublin, Ireland, and its environs. Under Belgrade, Serbia, Season 2 is now in production.

When will filming for the second season of Miss Scarlet and the Duke start?

It already took place! The filming of Miss Scarlet and the Duke was scheduled to begin in September 2020, however, it was postponed due to the outbreak.

When will Miss Scarlet and the Duke return for a second season?

Miss Scarlet and the Duke Season 2 is slated to premiere in the fall of 2022, with no precise date confirmed. Updates will be posted on this page. Masterpiece shared this picture on Instagram.