Mama June’s Husband Teases Her and Says that She Has Become a Bridezilla! Became Needy and Fixated?

Justin Stroud and Mama June made two trips down the aisle! The pair made the decision to exchange vows to mark their six-month anniversary. On March 23, 2022, a covert ceremony took place in a courthouse in Georgia. It seems that none of June’s daughters were aware of their mother’s wedding, thus it was a complete surprise to everyone.

However, the pair recently exchanged vows once more in a grandiose ceremony with all of her children present. In the midst of all of this, Justin acknowledged that his wife had become a bridezilla during their second marriage and also shared some startling revelations! Continue reading to learn more about it.

Mama June: Shannon Became A Bridezilla During Wedding Preparations

Because of her opulent beachside wedding in Panama City, Florida, Mama June recently made headlines. She was escorted down the aisle by Alana, Lauryn, Jessica, and Anna, who were all dressed to the nines. After 2014, it was the first time the entire family got together to celebrate, making it a historic moment.

It was clear that June had likely been making preparations for her special day as all other brides do. Her true transformation into a bridezilla, however, who was unable to control her preoccupation with the same, was unknown to her fans.

June and Justin discussed their second wedding in an exclusive conversation with ET. As they were getting ready for their big day for the second time, the host questioned the latter if his wife had turned into a bridezilla. With a sigh, Justin said, “For sure,” turning to face Shannon.

After cautiously grinning as if she had been caught, Mama June finally confessed to the same thing. Fans reportedly believe that she may have been a bridezilla as a result of the fact that all of her daughters would be attending. It will also be included in her current show, unlike her first wedding. The star may have become slightly aware of it as a result.

Mama June: Justin REGRETS Marrying Shannon? Filing For A Divorce?

Mama June: The family show’s episode titled Family Crisis is quickly becoming one of the most contentious. Unexpected plot twists and turns abound in it. Justin was heard admitting in a recent trailer that he regrets getting married to Shannon.

He acknowledged to his wife that his marriage had not turned out the way he had originally envisioned. The famous person made it clear that he did not want to get married in secret in a courtroom. June responded with a swift slam. She said that her husband gave his complete approval before signing the marriage license!

When June initially proposed to him, Justin stated that he was very messed up. He wasn’t where he wanted to be, which made him emotionally unstable. Shannon even requested her boyfriend to escort her down the aisle when he was in jail! This worsened the issue even more by adding to it. However, the celebrity has recently begun to suspect that Justin is not truly emotionally interested in her and may be looking toward divorcing her.