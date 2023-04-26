Mama June Says She’s Gained Weight from All the Junk Food She’s Been Eating!

Mama June has not only not struggled with drug addiction but has also faced issues because of her weight.

Initially, she gained several pounds and had to go under the knife to save her life.

But now it seems that Shannon is relapsing and will soon gain a lot of weight.

Lately, the star has been posting videos in which she stuffed junk food in her mouth and ate nonstop!

This sparked concern amongst her fans, who now worry about June s health.

Mama June Eats High-Calorie Junk Food Amid Serious Weight Gain!

Mama June is an influencer with 743K followers on Instagram. Hence, she often collaborates with several brands and promotes them on her social media.

Recently, the star shared two videos in which she advertised some junk dishes in the Popeyes parking lot.

June wore a loose pink T-shirt and ate high-calorie food in her car.

This video came after she admitted her weight gain and the struggles she faced due to it.

In the clip, Mama June advertises Popeyes and claims she loved it a lot. She specially mentioned strawberry biscuits and revealed that they were amazing as she ate them in the clip.

In another post, Shannon was featured eating junk food from Bucc-ee s in Auburn, Alabama.

She had a brisket sandwich, an apple pie, and strawberry cheesecake with some jerky as well.

June proudly stated that she loved desserts. Hence, she would start with her desserts.

It was evident that Mama June was enjoying her meal a lot, praising the taste of it with every bite.

However, several fans could not stop themselves and explained to the star how harmful this junk food was for her.

A user claimed that her food is now showing it on her body. Another one asked out of concern, Is it okay to eat those rich foods after the surgery?

It was evident that fans were t sure if June should be eating high-calorie food or not.

Mama June: Everything About Shannon s Weight Struggle!

Mama June has always been open about her weight gain issues. It was initially a part of her show From Not To Hot.

The show documented the drastic transformation of the star and all the struggles she faced on the journey.

Initially, Shannon had to seek help for her drug addiction and consult a professional because of her weight gain.

After she attended her rehab and got sober, the star revealed that she gained 100 lbs in early 2022.

However, June quickly underwent gastric sleeve surgery and was happy to be just 240 pounds.

Since then, she has stayed between 230- 240 pounds and is satisfied with her weight.

As per Shannon, she is pretty cool with her weight. Yet, it seems that June still plans to undergo a knife again.

She opened up about her plans to get another gastric sleeve surgery revision to help her fix more issues.

Amid all this, fans feel that the star should at least work on eating healthy food and should not be consuming high-calorie meals often.