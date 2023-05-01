Mama June: Honey Boo Boo’s Boyfriend Dralin Makes Fun of Law Months After Being Arrested for Dui!

Honey Boo Boo, a star of the Mama June series, has been dating Dralin Carswell exclusively for some time. Fans have called her out on multiple occasions for dating an older man. However, the celebrity has defended Dralin and even criticized her followers for doing the same.

Alana appeared to stick by her boyfriend even after he was imprisoned for a recent DUI. Darlin, however, appears to have recently gone beyond the bounds of civility after making light of the law and mocking it online!

Mama June: Alana S Boyfriend Dralin Mocks the Law on Social Media

The boyfriend of Honey Boo Boo, the well-known Mama June performer, has a contentious background. Dralin has previously faced the law while being imprisoned, as seen by his most recent DUI arrest. According to sources, he was detained in May 2019 as a result of statutory rape allegations. He was apparently only 18 at the time, and the victim was a child.

Before Dralin and Alana started dating, this took place. But because of his DUI case, he recently made headlines once more. He was charged with several offenses and was required to post a $25,000 bond. Despite everything, it appears that Honey Boo Boo’s lover does not take the law seriously.

Dralin appeared wearing a yellow shirt with the words: “F**K THE LAW” in one of his Instagram postings. He also added a caption to the post. Screw the law! My drip is off-white. This slur basically suggests that you don’t care about something that is in style.

Fans couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw that Dralin was still making fun of the law on social media despite having previously run into legal troubles. A Reddit poster questioned how the celebrity could behave in such a manner. Another questioned Alana’s decision and cautioned her to be careful. Even someone mocked him by saying, “Now the law f**king you.”

Mama June: Everything About Dralin & Alana S Dui Incident

Alana, the actress of Mama June, and her partner have recently stirred up a lot of controversy. The latter was imprisoned for almost two days after it was claimed that he led police on a car chase while driving with his girlfriend in the backseat.

According to a Monroe County Reporter, Georgia police pursued the suspects for over three miles before stopping their automobile. According to accounts, Dralin had a number of outstanding warrants but refused to stop even when ordered to by the authorities.

Authorities had to utilize the PIT maneuver to stop Dralin and Honey Boo Boo’s automobile after pursuing it for miles. Police confiscating marijuana during the investigation caused more problems for the couple.

Darlin was therefore charged with a number of offenses, including DUI-Less Safe-Drugs, fleeing from or attempting to elude a police officer and three additional traffic-related offenses. Dralin and Julian Williams were detained, according to the reports.

Alana was released and Lauryn picked her up at the predetermined spot. Honey Boo Boo’s boyfriend was required to post a $25,000 bond and spend two days in jail. Keep checking TV Season & Spoilers for the most recent Mama June scoop.