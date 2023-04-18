LPBW: Fans Think Amy’s Husband Chris Marek Looks Like 90 Day Star “Big Ed” Now!

Since she made the decision to end her marriage to Matt on LPBW, Amy Roloff has frequently been featured in the news.

She later began dating Chris Marek, who she later married. They joined the cast as the newest couple, and viewers adore their chemistry.

Amy is obviously a people person who enjoys sharing her everyday tasks with her followers. Chris was featured in one of her most recent blogs, and viewers were stunned to notice the dramatic improvement in his appearance.

People likened him to 90-Day Fiance star Big Ed and thought he suddenly appeared to be an entirely different person!

LPBW: Did Chris Marek Start To Look Like Big Ed?

Amy Roloff, a celebrity of LPBW, frequently posts images of her and her husband Chris Marek on their excursions. She recently shared a selfie with Marek on Instagram.

They stood in the middle of a windswept beach and smirked at the camera.

Amy wrote in the caption that she and her husband were going for a motorcycle ride on Friday. She initially believed the weather would be pleasant, but it was really chilly.

The pair, though, relished their quick trip and intended to take it again.

Fans praised Amy and Chris’ selfie but noted that Chris’ appearance was different from Amy’s. Marek’s neck was brought up by several supporters as it wasn’t apparent in the image.

Fans uploaded this image to Reddit and likened him to Big Ed, who has a smaller neck as a result of a medical issue and is also shorter in stature.

Why does Chris seem to lack a neck, someone even questioned? Marek, however, may be wearing numerous jackets, which could cause his neck to disappear, as Amy had already remarked that the temperature was chilly. Amy was also taking the photograph.

Chris’ neck appeared to be missing in the picture, maybe due to the angle of the camera.

LPBW: Amy & Chris Still Dealing With Marital Issues?

There are problems in every marriage that the husband and wife must work out on their own. Fans of LPBW have recently observed Amy and Chris perhaps having marital issues on a number of occasions.

The former recently uploaded a culinary video on Instagram in which she reproduced an important moment.

The matriarch prepared the same meal that the couple enjoyed on their first anniversary. It had the potential to be a romantic moment for them, but it turned out to be unimpressive.

Chris was preoccupied with sampling and evaluating the dish, so they didn’t make eye contact at all. The couple’s lack of initial spark and marital problems were quickly noticed by fans.

Amy and Chris appear to be trying hard to make their marriage work and appear to be committed to doing so. They are attempting to overcome their problems by spending time together and getting to know each other better, as evidenced by their most recent bike ride.