Little People Big World: Amy Roloff Is Pleased with The Addition of a New Child to The Family!

It has been many years since Amy Roloff became a household name for her appearance on TLC s Little People Big World. She has experienced many ups and downs in her life. After her 30-year marriage to Matt ended, Chris Marek quickly became her new love.

Sadly, another member of her immediate family also passed away. A few days before her second wedding, her dog Felix passed away. She did, however, make the right choice by expanding her family. Amy is really proud of the same, too. The LPBW star had the following to say on the subject.

Little People Big World: Amy Roloff Has No Regrets in Taking This Decision Daisy Is the Cutest Choice She Made!

We all know that Amy Roloff had a dog named Felix whom she adored dearly. But to her sorrow, the cute pup left her and went to heaven. She lost Felix just before her October 2021 wedding. Six years old at the time of his death, Felix was a rescue dog. He died in August after suddenly falling ill.

The Little People Big World star said she did t have time to mourn him as the wedding was near. Hence, she grieved and mourned her cute dog s death for a while. Fans thought she would not adopt another dog after Felix as one cannot show the same love. But, to everyone s surprise, Amy got another dog.

Amy Roloff went to Oregon Dog Rescue and adopted a rescue dog. She found this dog adorable and got him home in October 2022. Amy and Chris named him Daisy May, and the cute dog became comfortable and joyful at his new home.

Daisy started playing at Roloff Farms too. The Little People Big World star is overjoyed for this new addition. She said Daisy had become part of their sweet family, just like Felix. Amy also stated that she has no regrets about this decision to bring a new dog home. The LPBW celeb said that Daisy also filled the emptiness in her family and heart.

Little People Big World: Daisy Receiving Immense Love From Amy s Fans

Amy Roloff shared Daisy s pictures on her Instagram story when she took her to Pumpkin season. Amy also asked her fans on Instagram whether getting a new dog was a good idea after Felix passed away. Followers responded positively, and hence, she got Daisy into her life.

Daisy started loving the new family and playing with the TLC star s grandchildren, Lilah and Jackson. The Little People Big World star started sharing Daisy s pictures, often making her fans and followers love him equally.

As Daisy became famous on social media, equal to her mom Amy, she was branded as the best cast member for the season. This cute pup debuted on LPBW during Season 26. During the last two episodes of the 2022 season, Amy and Chris showed the whole adoption process. Fans started showering love on Daisy through Instagram comments. One of them commented that she was so cute and thanked Amy for adopting Daisy.