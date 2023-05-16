Kris and Jeymi Have a Fight Before They Officially Break up On 90 Day Fiance!

Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera’s fast-paced romance has been featured in 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. After their wedding, the former disappeared and abandoned her spouse for several months. After a few episodes, viewers were certain that the hastily wed pair was now repenting in leisure.

As a result, fans began to believe that Kris and Jeymi would soon break up and never look back! But they were unaware that a violent disagreement and spectacular physical altercation were about to take place. What caused this disagreement and division?

90-Day Fiance: Everything About Kris & Jeymi s Wild Physical Fight

Stars of 90 Day Fiance The honeymoon phase of Kris and Jeymi was cut short before it ever had a chance to begin. The former left for America shortly after walking down the aisle and didn’t come back for months.

Fans, however, breathed a sigh of relief when the pair finally reconciled after a protracted separation. But it appears that it wasn’t at all for the better. Jeymi expressed her displeasure at her wife missing two consecutive birthdays. Kris, on the other hand, made an effort to describe the circumstances surrounding her son’s drug-related arrest.

Jeymi’s lack of interest in Kris’s stories was clear. She just concentrated on making her relationship a priority, which infuriated the other person. The final straw for them came when they were soon seen screaming about things like money. Foster said, “I’m going.” I’m through! then drove to a car to wait for her to depart.

Jeymi approached the car merely to return some goods. Foster pushed her wife away from the car door as she began shouting, “Get the f away from me,” in a matter of seconds. In the first half of the Tell All broadcast, Kris and Jeymi immediately spoke after this violent physical incident. Therefore, it is evident that the renowned couple who got married nine days after the meeting had broken up.

Read More: Fans of 7 Little Johnstons Slam Amber in A New Episode for Being Rude to Anna!

90-Day Fiance: Kris S Son Arrested on Felony Drug Charges

The 90-Day Fiance star Kris acknowledged that her son Dayne’s detention was the reason she chose not to go back to Colombia. Although initially doubtful, it appears that the celebrity wasn’t lying. According to Alabama court records, her son was sentenced to prison time beginning on April 28, 2022. He was accused of having a restricted narcotic in his possession, and he was also charged with felony Fentanyl trafficking. He was therefore required to post a $50,000 bond.

On April 30, Dayne became available. However, his case is still pending. According to the reports, he has a public attorney. The case was initially being handled by District Court, but it now appears that it will be transferred to Circuit Court.

Even though the celebrity child was sent to jail, the situation could have been far worse. A recent law demanding a minimum ten-year prison term for fentanyl trafficking was approved in Alabama. On the other hand, if someone has eight grams or more of it, they will receive a life sentence! For all the most recent 90-Day Fiance spoilers.