Kody’s Sister Christine Did Not Follow Kody’s Lead in This Regard!

Fans of Sister Wives never warmed to Kody and Robyn, but they adore Meri, Janelle, and Christine, as well as the other of his wives. Soon after his second wife left her abusive marriage, the other two did as well. Following her falling in love with David Woolley, Christine is now preparing to get married once more.

Many of her fans are against her entering a new relationship and encouraging her kids to get along with their prospective stepdad. In fact, some have started applauding Kody, the most infamous cast member, for the one thing Christine failed to do.

Sister Wives: Kody Took His Time With Robyn s Other Kids! Christine Forcing Her Kids To Form A Bond With Her Fiance, David Woolley!

Fans of Sister Wives must already be aware that Robyn had been married before Kody started seeing her. With her first spouse, she already had three children: Breanna, Dayton, and Aurora. She had a second polygamist husband who was excellent with the grown children.

He took his sweet time to establish a strong connection with them. After five years of spiritually marrying Robyn, he finally adopted them in 2015. Although fans frequently criticize Kody and his methods, they admire him for Robyn’s children from her former marriage and for not imposing himself on them.

Christine Brown’s relationship, on the other hand, has always moved quickly. David Woolley and she started dating in January 2023. Then, around Valentine’s Day in February, she shared him with the world on Instagram.

The new pair then announced their engagement in April, and they are most likely to get married this year. This horrified many Sister Wives fans. Christine frequently posts photos of her children with her and David, particularly those of Truly, her youngest daughter.

However, after observing Truly’s body language in Christine’s most recent photos, Sister Wives viewers believe she was distancing herself from her perspective stepdad. They came to the conclusion that the former third wife had been pressuring her children to build a bond with her new partner. As a result, they believe Christine has been acting improperly. But when her ex-Kody eventually formed a connection with Robyn’s older children, he was on the correct route.

Read More: Harold Davisii Who Is Autistic Hopes to Find Love on TLC’s New Reality Show Match Me Abroad!

Sister Wives: Paedon Brown Disapproves Of Christine s Fast-Paced Relationship? Threatened David Woolley?

Many Sister Wives viewers watched Christine’s kid, Truly, drifting away from David, but one member of the family raised an alarm. Of course, it is Paedon Brown, Christine’s only child. He is renowned for giving his brutally honest comments about his family and for not holding anything back. The child said he believed his mother was moving too quickly into her new relationship.

While he was happy, but also concerned and made sure she was aware of how he felt about her and David. In Paedon’s video, there was an odd moment where he said that he wasn’t going to strike David. This confused the audience.

They had no idea why Christine’s son would suddenly raise the risk of violence. However, it was clear to the audience that Paedon wasn’t even making an effort to accept her prospective stepfather. In fact, he refused to put in any effort and vowed that he would never get along with his mother’s new husband.