Joe Hill From Blue Bloods – Everything You Should Know

Even the Reagans, as traditional as they are in some ways, can’t always avoid the modern world’s meddling. During the season 10 finale, fans of Blue Bloods and the Reagans have treated to a surprise thanks to some cutting-edge technology and a family secret.

DNA testing is becoming a part of school projects, according to reports (at least at private Catholic schools). Sean (Andrew Terraciano), the Reagan clan’s youngest member, discovers he has a first cousin he has never met in this way. Frank (Tom Selleck), the patriarch of the police family, then realizes that the family connection is his son Joe, who has been deceased since the beginning of the series. Joe had a child with a woman with whom he had a casual relationship, and she kept it a secret from the rest of the family.

It’s no surprise that their mystery new member is also an NYPD detective, given the Reagan family’s strong law-and-order bloodlines. Joe Hill, played by Will Hochman on Blue Bloods, isn’t just an ordinary NYPD detective: he’s the weapons unit’s youngest member. Sean invites Joe to dinner with the family at the end of the episode, and he is welcomed with caution.

Joe Hill may be a newcomer to the Reagan clan, but many viewers will recognize him. You may recognize the actor who plays him from previous roles.

Will Hochman is a Broadway actor who has played a prominent role.

Hochman began acting at Colby College, a tiny liberal arts college in Maine, where he was born and raised. “I enrolled in all of the [theatre] classes they offered and acted in every performance I could. However, I do have an economics degree,” he told Broadway.com.

He played John Proctor in a scene from Arthur Miller’s allegory about the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) hearings in his final year of college. Hochman’s first professional role was as Knox, the class’ optimistic romantic, in a theatrical rendition of Dead Poets Society. (It’s Josh Charles who plays Will Gardner on The Good Wife, in case you weren’t aware of what happened to the cast of Dead Poets Society.)

Hochman made his Broadway debut in The Sound Inside, which was his largest theatrical role to date. He played Christopher, a troubled Yale student, and he held his own against Tony-award winner Mary-Louise Parker (whom you may recognize as the lead actress in the 2012 television series Weeds). According to Broadway.com, Hochman called his co-star “a titan” and “a special one.”

In these films, keep an eye out for Will Hochman.

Hochman’s most notable movie role to date is Blue Bloods, despite the fact that he has spent the majority of his career on stage. While we don’t know how Joe will figure into the Reagan family dynamic in the future, executive producer Kevin Wade has hinted that we’ll see a lot more of him.

“Is it desirable for Joe Hill to have a great-grandfather and grandpa who are both police commissioners, one uncle who is a well-known NYPD detective, another who is an NYPD sergeant, and an aunt who works for the District Attorney’s office?” It would drastically alter how his coworkers viewed him and interacted with him. “So that’s really the next question,” Wade said in May 2020 during a virtual Blue Bloods reunion. “In Season 11, we’ll explore a number of situations surrounding Joe Hill that we’d already set in motion.”

Hochman’s credits outside of the detective procedural include Fifteen, which he wrote, directed, and starred in. He extended his acting abilities to the small screen in May 2020, when he starred as Lord Montague in a streaming version of Romeo and Juliet that collected money for Chicago’s Mount Sinai Hospital.

Hochman has also appeared in other films. Let Him Go, starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane will be released on November 6, 2020, and he has a modest role in it. And he’ll be teaching Critical Thinking in a make-believe classroom. The second film directed by and starring actor-writer-producer-comedian John Leguizamo portrays the actual tale of a group of high school chess players, most of whom come from low-income families, who attempt to beat the elites in what they believe to be their own game. Originally set to premiere at South by Southwest 2020, the film will now be released on September 4, 2020, via on-demand services.