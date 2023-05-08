Jeymi Noguera Teases Fans of 90 Day Fiance with A Picture of A “New Partner.”

Jeymi and Kris from 90 Day Fiance are among the most divisive pairings in the annals of reality television. The latter made the long journey to Colombia solely to accompany her love down the aisle. Because the couple planned to be married nine days after meeting in person, readers were intrigued by their plot. But it appears that paradise is currently in trouble. According to the current situation, it would seem that Jeymi has moved on and now has a new partner.

90-Day Fiance: Jeymi Has A New Partner? Left Kris?

stars of 90 Day Fiance Within a few days of saying “I do,” Kris and Jeymi began having marital problems. The former went back to America after divorcing her marriage and has never come back since. She initially stated that she would return in a few weeks, but then she began ghosting Jeymi.

Therefore, the Colombian national interpreted this as a warning and began to have doubts about Kris’ motives. It was clear that Jeymi had pleaded with her wife to move back in with her. But because she disregarded her plea, it appears that she has moved on and found a new woman to be in her life.

Jeymi just shared a selfie on Instagram with a new woman. The pair were carrying wine glasses and grinned at the camera in the picture. She also added the hashtag “Partner,” which led people to speculate about the star’s possible new relationship.

Reddit was the forum of choice for many fans to discuss the issue of Jeymi maybe moving on. But a few hours later, she returned to her social media account and made it clear that her pal was straight and was also her business partner. It appears that Jeymi may still be waiting for her American lover to contact her.

90-Day Fiance: What Does Jeymi Do for A Living?

The 90-Day Fiance audience was interested in the type of business Jeymi was starting with her new partner. She once served as an administrative assistant, according to the reports. The celebrity has worked as a receptionist for a business with roots in Colombia.

Several publications even claimed that Jeymi has her own company in addition to managing a neighborhood in 2023. Thus, it appears that the celebrity has made the decision to start working again and is also starting to enjoy financial stability.

Kris and Jeymi got into a heated disagreement over the same on a recent episode. The former said that right after their wedding, her wife quit her work. She continued by saying that Jeymi never returned to work either.

Kris was so left with complete financial responsibility and was even required to perform odd jobs. Jeymi may have chosen to start working again solely to keep her relationship intact. It will be interesting to watch how the pair handles their marriage in the future.