Jenelle Evans, Teen Mom Star Opens Up About Terrifying Health Issue, Requests Prayers Before Esophagus Surgery!

ex-Teen Mom Jenelle Evans is well-known for her intriguing plot in the well-liked relationship spin-off series on MTV.

The celebrity recently spoke up about her health, claiming that she was on the verge of losing it.

The 31-year-old celebrity told her fans in an Instagram story that although they might see her smiling, she is actually dying within.

She came clean and open about her ongoing health struggles on April 18. Additionally, the celebrity revealed her struggles in marriage with David Eason and how everything is gradually killing her.

Teen Mom: Jenelle Asks Fans For Prayers For Her Secious Medical Procedure

31-year-old Jenelle Evans is now battling a frightening illness. The MTV personality posted a video on Instagram yesterday in which she described her terrifying medical situation. She first told her admirers in a story that she was nervous about having an esophageal operation today.

Jenelle requested prayers from her followers. She continued by stating that she is alone and would value any prayers. The Teen Mom star uploaded a boomerang of herself with a tube in her nose a few hours later.

Fans may see Jenelle grinning through the boomerang with a text stating that the first portion is finished and that the second part will be available in the following 24 hours.

The mother of three apparently posted another video on her account in which she discussed the operation in detail.

She frequently claims that she is on the brink of disaster. Jenelle Evans also said that although you might see her smiling, only she understands how she is actually dying within. We are unable to see any updates from her husband David, though.

The Teen Mom star shared an important update on her health with her followers in January and begged them for prayers. Through an Instagram story, Jenelle informs her followers that she has Mycoplasma pneumonia.

The reality TV star claimed that the ailment could be extremely painful and antibiotic-resistant. She also requested the best wishes from her 3.1 million followers because she is quite concerned about the development.

Teen Mom: Jenelle Hints About Rifts With Husband David Ahead Of Revealing Her Condition

Since they first appeared on MTV, Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s relationships have been quite the roller coaster. Her most recent post on Easter celebrations, however, led us to assume that she has finally captured the spirit of a happy family.

The Teen Mom actress shared a rare photo of her entire family on April 10 when she finally gained custody of Jace. Easter was observed by Jenelle and her three children.

David and his daughter Maryssa. However, her latest Instagram story is saying something completely different.

The Teen Mom star asked her followers on April 18 if her husband consistently bans her wife. She also added You don’t, but I do! to her coded message.

Later, the reality TV personality revealed her medical issue and said she was fighting it alone.

David and Jenelle had an odd romance marked by breakups and reconciliations. But if he left her in such a state, does that mean their marriage is over?