When the third season of Harley Quinn premieres on July 28 (now on HBO Max), it will be 16 days after Kaley Cuoco’s titular character and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) had their first date.

When the new trailer begins, Harley is focused on that, but Ivy is more concerned with the question, “Who is piloting this plane?” As it turns out, Harley wasn’t quite right. It’s for this reason why Ivy and I are such an effective team: you provide your intellect, and I bring… Eventually, Ivy admits that she thinks her hair looks great. Upon their return to Gotham,

Harley and Ivy Have a Strategy in Place.

There will be no more people in Gotham, as Ivy declares.

The Joker is also in the works for Gotham City (Alan Tudyk). “Wake up, Gotham City! What are you doing to me? I’m fed up! I’m running for mayor because I’m both an insane force of nature and an advocate for universal healthcare!” he declares, referring to himself as both.

Check out the Red Band trailer below to see more of the adult-animated comedy’s crazy antics.

On Thursday, July 28th, the first three episodes of the third season of Harley Quinn will be broadcast on Syfy. After then, a new episode will be released every week until the 15th of September. Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy have completed their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour” and return to Gotham as the DC villains’ new power couple. It’s no secret that “Harlivy” and the rest of Ivy’s motley crew — King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Tudyk), and Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) — are devoted to making Gotham an Eden paradise.

Diedrich Bader (Batman/Bruce Wayne) and James Adomian (Bane) return for Season 3, as do Matt Oberg (Kite Man), Christopher Meloni (Commissioner Gordon), Andy Daly (Two-Face), Sanaa Lathan (Selina Kyle), Briana Cuoco (Batgirl/Barbara Gordon), and Harvey Guillen (the Joker) (Nightwing).

Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Yes, Norman Productions is collaborating with Warner Bros. Animation on this animated series based on DC Comics characters. The show’s creators, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey, collaborated on its creation. Halpern, Schumacker, Cuoco, Sam Register, Jessica Goldstein, and Chrissy Pietrosh are the show’s executive producers.

Season three of Harley Quinn premieres on Thursday, July 28 at 10/9c on HBO. Max

