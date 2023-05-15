Fans of 7 Little Johnstons Slam Amber in A New Episode for Being Rude to Anna!

Many 7 Little Johnstons viewers believe that Amber has always treated her daughter Anna unfairly. Although TLC airs every aspect of the Johnston family’s private lives, viewers have paid particular attention to the matriarch’s resentment of just one of her daughters. That passage makes such a strong point that many are feeling sorry for Anna. A similar incident occurred in a recent episode, and as a result, many are now enraged with Amber.

7 Little Johnstons: Fans Upset Over The Unfair Treatment Of Amber Towards Anna

Amber treating only one of her girls badly has angered many fans of the 7 Little Johnstons. Fans believe the 44-year-old is unfair to Anna and in charge. She has been charged with brainwashing and gaslighting her daughter into believing that she requires therapy and suffers from a mental illness. Fans are outraged at the 7 Little Johnstons mom for her nasty suggestion that Anna visits a psychologist. The latter is her scapegoat, according to viewers, who accuse Amber of being a narcissist.

People also believe that Anna is experiencing adoptive trauma as a result of her mother’s constant contempt and humiliation of her. Fans who regularly watch Seven Little Johnstons claim that Amber handles Anna differently than her other children.

She does not handle her children properly! It is heartbreaking to know that the trauma the 23-year-old is experiencing is being caused by her mother. Few viewers are hoping TLC would produce a spin-off featuring only the Johnston kids.

Anna defends herself despite Amber treating her poorly and not supporting her. She doesn’t let her mother’s abuse stop her from living a happy life, despite it. The star of 7 Little Johnston runs a jewelry company called Fizz4Passion on Instagram. She lost her work at a day center and launched this business right afterward. Fans are thrilled and proud of Anna since in addition to her business, she also has a residence.

Earlier 7 Little Johnstons episodes had Amber asking Anna about her life’s status. Amber refused Anna’s request to move out when she made it to her mother. The 23-year-old admitted to the camera that while her mother had given Elizabeth permission to leave the house, their relationship had changed.

Amber admitted to Anna that she is unemployed and unable to pay her debts. The young celebrity attempted to persuade her mother that her internet jewelry business was successful and that she could pay her debts. She also requested some excitement in addition to assistance from Amber.

Anna has an update on her life aside from this! Topher is her boyfriend’s name. They first met at the Little People Conference and got along rather well. Anna must still determine the direction of their relationship, though. She claims there is a lot of pressure on her to make it work because the pair are now engaged in a long-distance relationship.