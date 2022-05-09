Danmachi Season 4: Confirmed Release Date, Trailer & Everything We Know in 2022!

There’s no denying that anime adaptations of light novel series have been hugely popular among fans. The anime adaptation of “The Rising of the Shield Hero,” for example, boosted sales of the original light novel series greatly. And “DanMachi,” written by author Fujinomori, was no exception, as the series’ second anime season in 2019 helped boost light novel sales, thanks to Crunchyroll. In fact, when compared to other light novel series that have profited from an anime adaptation, “DanMachi,” also known as “Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon,” edged out “Sword Art Online” for first place.

This could be due to the capacity of the anime and light book series to combine fantasy adventure with a harem comedy. The series follows the exploits of Bell Cranel, a 14-year-old solo adventurer who is granted some powers after meeting the goddess Hestia and sets out to explore the city of Orario and its link to the dangerous region known simply as the Dungeon. He aspires to be one of the top adventurers in the world.

DanMachi Season 4 release date confirmed for Summer 2022. Check out the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4 trailer in the link. #danmachi #anime #AnimeJapan2022 https://t.co/GnQ37mv0Nd — Patrick Frye (@icepowered) March 26, 2022

When Will Dan Machi Season 4 Be Released?

Danmachi has had the same problem as the Pandemic, which has caused many releases to be postponed. Danmachi has a habit of releasing new seasons and OVAs with only a few months’ gaps between them if not for the epidemic.

Season 3 was slated to premiere in July of 2020. However, due to the epidemic, it will be delayed once more. Season 4 may have been expected in 2021 if the program had stayed on pace.

DanMachi Season 4 will be released in July 2022, during the Summer 2022 anime season. On March 26, 2022, during Anime Japan 2022, the time frame was announced.

However, the trailer for Danmachi Season 4 was uploaded on YouTube, which confirmed the release date. Season 4 will premiere in 2022, according to the Danmachi Teaser. The specific release date has yet to be determined.

The Plot of Dan Machi Season 4

We already know that DanMachi Season 4 will adapt the “Labyrinth Arc.” We’ll give you a quick rundown of the arc in this part so you know what to expect.

Hestia happily updated Bell’s status at the Hestia Familia home, feeling as though she was filling blank pages of a storybook with each update and observing any improvements personally. She informed her child that she had leveled up once she was completed. The maids at the Hostess of Fertility were busy looking for Ryuu, who had vanished after leaving a letter, while Bell’s group was in the dungeon.

Chloe, who was aware of Ryuu’s past, began to speculate on what had occurred but was quickly silenced by Lunoire, who was concerned about Syr’s reaction. Mia appeared, yelling at the two Cat People waitresses to get back to work as they began blaming Bell. Now that Syr was alone, she inquired about the matter, but Mia simply stated that if Syr didn’t know, she wouldn’t either and that Ryuu was difficult.

Ryuu reflected on his stay at the Hostess of Fertility but admitted that it was insufficient to heal his wounds, knowing that the black flames of vengeance still raged in her heart. Unfortunately, once she faced members of Evilus, those fires burnt brightly once more, forcing her to ignore the voices of her allies as she chased them.

Who Will Star in Dan Machi Season 4?

The official cast for Season 4 of “DanMachi” has yet to be disclosed. Season 3 did, however, contain a returning voice cast from prior seasons, according to Anime News Network. As a result, we can definitely expect a large portion of the cast to return next season. The new character Weiss, who made her debut in the Season 2 finale and was significantly featured in Season 3, was the lone newcomer for Season 3.

Rina Hidaka provided her voice. Inori Minase as Hestia, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Bell Carnell, Saori nishi as Ais Wallenstein, Haruka Tomatsu as Eina Tulle, Yoko Hikasa as Freya, and Sma Sait as Hermes are expected to reprise their roles from past seasons.

J.C. Staff is the animation company that has worked on all of the previous seasons as well as the OVAs. They were also responsible for the animation for the film “Arrow of the Orion.” As a result, it’s likely that they’ll return for Season 4. Hideki Tachibana directed the third season, according to Anime News Network, and had been a director since the second season, when he succeeded Yoshiki Yamakawa. Unless otherwise stated, he is anticipated to return to direct the next season.

Trailer for Dan Machi Season 4

Considering all we know about DanMachi’s upcoming Season 4, we can affirm that there are three trailers for Season 4, albeit none of them have given us an official release date. On January 31, 2021, the first official trailer was released: