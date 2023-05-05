Chrisley Knows Best: Mom Is What Savannah Suggests Julie’s Life Is in Danger in Prison, and She Is Scared of It!

The Chrisley Knows Best pair, Todd and Julie, have one child, Savannah, who is the oldest. They were convicted guilty of multiple financial offenses by the court last year. As a result, they have received a total of 19-year prison terms.

In light of these grave conditions, their daughter has established a podcast to discuss the difficult times in her family. Savannah highlighted in her most recent episode how her mother was terrified for her life while a prisoner. How is Julie Chrisley currently faring?

Savannah Chrisley is proving to be the obedient daughter that Todd and Julie Chrisley expected of her. The wife of Chrisley Knows Best will serve seven years in prison while the patriarch gets sentenced to 12 years. Her parents have been in contact with the 25-year-old. She keeps giving updates on the subject via her brand-new podcast, Unlocked. The news regarding her mother in her most recent episode, though, was worrying. She discussed Julie Chrisley’s fear for her life while incarcerated.

Savannah swiftly attempted to defuse the situation by claiming that her mother had been making an effort to keep her occupied. Her top focus now is taking care of her health. The former TV personality is writing every day at the same time. Julie has written her daughter diary life letters.

According to the podcast presenter, she received 30 to 40 of them all at once. Savannah promised the audience that she would read excerpts from them and tell them more about Julie’s prison experience in subsequent episodes. It hasn’t been easy for Savannah either to go through these things. She needed time to think about this, so.

Chrisley Knows Best: Todd & Julie Chrisley Will Get A Divorce?

During the recording of her podcast episode, Savannah Chrisley revealed yet another stunning fact. She revealed to the audience that the Chrisley Knows Best matriarch frequently spoke about how much she missed her husband, Todd Chrisley while discussing her mother’s time in jail. Their kid said that her parents had been together for thirty years at that point.

Never once did they not communicate with one another during this time. However, they haven’t had a way to communicate with one another since they entered prison earlier this year. Todd is at the Pensacola Federal Prison Camp in Florida, and his wife is at the Lexington Federal Medical Center in Kentucky.

Todd and Julie haven’t spoken to one another in four months as a result. Savannah described how the couple is attempting to remain strong despite the tragic situation. Many supporters argued that when a prison sentence is involved, marriages are unlikely to endure. In this instance, Todd and Julie are in different prison wards.

Accordingly, predictions state that Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley will probably split up before their sentences are up. None of them, however, has yet publicly disclosed their marital status. What do you think of the couple? In the comments, please. The most recent 90-Day Fiance news is available right here on TV Season & Spoilers until then.