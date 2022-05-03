Cheer Season 2 – All You Should Know

“Cheer” was a Netflix docuseries that has it all: jumps, flips, heartbreaks, and successes. The show, which followed the Navarro College cheerleading team as they prepared for the 2019 National Championships, won over viewers with its honest and gripping depiction of the physical and emotional journeys taken by the group of incredible college athletes in the small Texas town on their path to winning it big — thrusting them into the spotlight and skyrocketing them to fame.

The first season of the show debuted in January 2020, just in time for COVID-19. The infection cast doubt on the show’s future, causing the national cheer championship to be canceled and college campuses to switch to virtual learning. Following a high-profile issue involving one of the cast members, the future of the show was even more uncertain. When it comes to Season 2 of “Cheer,” a lot is still unknown, but here’s what we do know thus far.

When will Season 2 of Cheer be available?

The show’s six-episode run was brief yet powerful, similar to the two-minute and 15-second routines that the Navarro Bulldogs practice all year in order to compete at Nationals. “Cheer” immersed viewers in the highly specialized and competitive world of college cheerleading, notably the microcosm of Navarro, by combining intense athletic sequences with extensive dives into the inner lives and backgrounds of five cast members. Since Monica Aldama took over as head coach in 2000, the team has won 14 titles, and her combination of harsh love and a strong commitment to her “babies” made her an instant fan favorite.

It’s reasonable that COVID-19 would postpone filming because the show is set on a college campus and features a large-scale competition that attracts athletes from all over the world to Daytona, Florida. Aldama expressed her dissatisfaction with the cancellation of the championships to TMZ when it was announced in March 2020. “As events have unfolded and our country faces uncertain times, my decision was unavoidable,” she said. “My heart, on the other hand, breaks for the memories and time I’ve lost with my wonderful teammates. I wasn’t prepared to leave so soon.” However, she did give a ray of optimism for the team’s future. “What I do know is that we are going to come back stronger than before!!!”

Navarro has returned to Daytona for the 2021 Championships, according to Monica Aldama’s Instagram. While we don’t know if Netflix is following the team’s preparations, fans can tune in here for the time being.

Who is cast in Season 2 of Cheer?

The people were what made “Cheer” so captivating; we got to know the personalities of five amazing cheerleaders as well as the obstacles they overcame on their way to Navarro. Each cast member had a unique experience that motivated them to excel “on the mat,” from Morgan Simianer, who was raised by her grandparents after being abandoned by her parents, to La’Darius Marshall, who dealt with an addicted mother and the struggle to express his queerness in a hyper-masculine world.

While Lexi Brumback returned to Navarro after being expelled from the team for being caught with illicit substances at the end of the season, and Morgan elected to stay in Corsicana for another year, it’s unknown who else might return. However, if a second season is made, it’s safe to presume that one of the cast members will not return.

Jerry Harris was arrested on child pornography allegations in September 2020, and he now faces seven additional accusations, including soliciting sex from a minor at a cheerleading competition while he was 18 years old in 2018. Before the claims, Jerry was the show’s most popular character, and his co-stars expressed their disbelief. In a statement, La’Darius said, “I feel like the wind has been knocked out of me.”

“As a child victim of sexual assault, I understand the agony of such abuse and the challenges it can cause in life afterward.” Gabi Butler took to Instagram to express her feelings: “I’ve been alternately sobbing uncontrollably and trying to comprehend how something like this could happen since hearing the news. To be clear, despite being Jerry’s personal friend and teammate, I was never aware of anything remotely resembling what he has been accused of.”

In Cheer Season 2, what are the routines?

It’s hard to imagine “Cheer” without Coach Monica, and we’re guessing she’ll be back if the show returns. Aldama is still working at Navarro, donning masks and undergoing frequent testing. She even said that she had recently had her immunization in one of her posts. The team’s routines appear to be as bold and stunning as ever, testing the limits of physical strength and sportsmanship, according to her Instagram photos. The team’s passion and intensity shine through in their performances, with the smiles and screams from the audience accounting for half of what makes their routines so captivating to witness.