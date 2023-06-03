Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman Are Still Together After His Alleged Affair!

Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, are allegedly working on their marriage after rumors of cheating. According to multiple reports, Millepied’s alleged affair with a 25-year-old woman was made public in the French news source Voici. A source told People that the alleged affair was “short-lived and over,” and that the Oscar winner and her dancer husband have been quietly working through their marriage problems despite the rumors.

“He knows he made a huge mistake, and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” a person told the outlet. “Natalie is very private and has no plans to play this out in the media. Her top concern is to keep her children safe and keep their privacy.”

It Has Reached out To Portman’s Rep for A Response.

Portman and Millepied first met on the set of Black Swan, in which Portman was a star and Millepied directed and danced. They worked together again on her 2018 film, Vox Lux, in which Portman played a troubled pop star. In 2011, they had their first child together, a boy named Aleph. In 2017, their daughter Amalia was born.

“My beautiful love, Benjamin Millepied,” said a pregnant Portman during her 2011 Oscar acceptance speech. “He choreographed the film [Black Swan] and has now given me the most important role of my life.”

The couple got married on Aug. 4, 2012. In August 2022, they celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary. Even though they try to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, they didn’t let the occasion pass without paying tribute to each other on social media.

The Thor: Love and Thunder actor shared a picture of the couple at the London premiere of the Marvel movie. “Ten years today, @benjaminmillepied, and it just keeps getting better,” she wrote as a comment for the sweet photo.

As for Millepied, the choreographer posted a simple message to his Instagram Story that read, “10 years today!” Along with the caption, he shared a picture of them all dressed up for the 2012 Academy Awards.

Portman and Millepied were recently seen together in the City of Lights, where the actor joined other famous people in town for Beyoncé’s stop in Paris on her Renaissance World Tour. On May 29, photographers caught the parents of two kids having dinner and kissing after a showing of her film with Julianne Moore, May December, for the closing night of Chimeres Americaines at Centre Pompidou.

Read More: Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Are Still Dating: Their Relationship Is “Not Serious.”

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

Portman was already in France to promote her movie at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. She joined her co-stars Cory Michael Smith, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton, and director Todd Haynes on the red carpet.