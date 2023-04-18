90 Day Fiance:Is 63-Year-Old Debbie Older Than Oussama’s Parents? Let’s Find Out!

There have been many ups and downs in Oussama and Debbie’s relationship. The 90-Day Fiance: The Other Way cast members must now take their relationships to the next phase.

The pair was prepared to confront their greatest fear as they made the decision to stay together against the odds.

In the most recent episode, Debbie, 63, will finally travel to Morocco to meet her fiance’s parents, who are 24 years old. Due to the 43-year age gap between Debbie and Oussama, Debbie was perceived as being quite anxious.

She was also concerned that his parents would accuse her of being a bad American lady for kidnapping their child.

90-Day Fiance: How Old Are Oussama s Parents? Is Debbie Older Than Them?

In the most recent episode, Debbie and Oussama traveled to Morocco to meet his parents. Well, the former was really worried about their extreme age disparity.

She was getting ready for whatever she could have to deal with due to not only being American but also the significant age difference. However, Debbie’s situation worsened when Oussama admitted that he failed to tell his parents that she intended to relocate to Morocco.

He expressed his hope that Debbie would let them know that she was moving with a large number of suitcases. But when they eventually accepted her with wide arms, she was overjoyed.

The 90-Day Fiance star discovered them to be incredibly affectionate and persuaded them of the goodness of her intentions.

The Other Way star also inquired about Oussama’s parents’ viewpoint on their extreme age difference. She showed them that despite having a 43-year age difference, they still fell in love.

Surprisingly, Oussama’s father struck Debbie as being incredibly understanding, saying that in his opinion, as long as two people can communicate with one another, age shouldn’t really be a barrier.

He clarified that Oussama has complete independence and that as long as he is content, he is okay with his son’s decision.

Finally, she posed his parents’ most uncomfortable question—that of their age. She hoped she wasn’t older than Oussama’s parents and, like her, wanted to know their ages.

She was relieved to learn that Debbie is a year younger than Oussama’s father, who is 68 years old.

90-Day Fiance: Oussama Writes Beautiful Poem to Propose Debbie! I Think Of You!

Oussama, the star of 90 Day Fiance once again demonstrates how unexpected circumstances may lead to love. Despite their enormous age difference and relationship bumps, Oussama does everything in his power to make Debbie feel loved.

Recently, he wrote a beautiful poem named I Think of You to make his 63-year-old girlfriend believe that he is ashamed of her.

Oussama and Debbie have gained enough popularity despite being new members of the 90 Day Fiance franchDebbie was moved to tears by her fiance’s thoughtful gesture and started crying.

Oussama is evidently serious about Debbie because he even insisted that she meet his parents.

Do you believe a wedding is imminent now that his parents have given their relationship their blessing?

Many 90-Day Fiance viewers are dubious about whether the couple will actually walk down the aisle.