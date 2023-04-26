90 Day Fiance: Veronica Has Been Seen Hand in Hand with A Strange Male Companion! that Guy, Who Is He?

Veronica Rodriguez has become a household name amongst 90-Day Fiance viewers.

She is well recognized for her appearance with Tim Malcolm and then her open relationship with Kim Menzies s son, Jamal.

Initially, several fans wanted her to reconcile with her ex-husband, but it seems that the stars prefer to continue with their best-friend dynamics.

Though Veronica received backlash for being with Jamal, she appears to have a new man now.

Recently, she was spotted holding the hand of her new beau and seemed to be really happy with him. But who is Veronica s mystery man? Has she moved on from Jamal?

90-Day Fiance: Who Is Veronica s New Mystery Man?

Veronica made it clear that she wanted to find a partner who could be a perfect father for her daughter. But she ended up falling for Jamal Menzies, who was in his 20s and is far from taking responsibility for now.

Not only this, but they even announced their open relationship to the world and claimed that they were free to have other partners in their life as well.

However, amid all this, it seems that now the 90-Day Fiance star has someone new in her life. Veronica was spotted holding his hand at the airport recently.

Recently, someone took to Reddit and posted a picture of Veronica holding her beau s hand. Apparently, the man was none other than Jamal Menzies.

As per the thread, they were at the San Diego airport, which happens to be Kim s native place. Moreover, the user revealed that the entire filming crew was also with them.

The thread further claimed that the 90-Day Fiance couple was shooting the same scene over ten times while they were holding each other’s hands.

They evidently appeared to be happy as they grinned and stood close to each other. This made it clear that Veronica and Jamal had successfully secured their spot in the show.

Read More: Mama June Says She’s Gained Weight from All the Junk Food She’s Been Eating!

90-Day Fiance: Are Veronica & Jamal Faking Their Relationship Just For TLC?

Veronica and Jamal s love life has always been intensely scrutinized. Many fans have been skeptical about their togetherness and are doubtful if they even are a genuine couple.

A user predicted that this 90-Day Fiance duo was just pretending to be on the famous TLC show. Another one claimed They were fu*k buddies, and nothing was genuine.

Many fans even believed that Jamal was using Veronica

just to secure a spot in the reality realm and gain fame. However, it seems there is more to the story.

Recently, a source confirmed to InTouch that Veronica and Jamal have strong feelings for each other. Apparently, they are not together just for the sake of TV.

As per the insider, they genuinely want to be together and are giving their relationship a go. The stars seem to try to strengthen their bond by spending time with each other.

In the recent past, they were spotted vacating in Mexico and seemingly had fun with each other. However, it would be interesting to know how Jamal will deal when it comes to being the father of Veronica s daughter.