90 Day Fiance: TLC Is Only Hiring Couples With Major Age Gaps Now?

Age is only a number, right? The third season of 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise on TLC proves that the saying is entirely accurate. On April 17, the well-liked spin-off will return to television, and a trailer has already been released. Fans have a distinct theory in mind after looking at the cast for this season. Many think that it might be about the Age Gap in Couples.

People believe it appears as though the Love in Paradise producers have opted to only bring couples with significant age disparities. Despite having radically different appearances, the new cast also has certain things in common.

90-Day Fiance: Love In Paradise Couples Have Huge Age Differences! Does TLC Only Hire Such Couples Anymore?

In the 90-Day Fiance franchise, there have frequently been age and linguistic disparities. The significant age gaps are, nonetheless, becoming one of the most contentious factors over time. The latest season of Love In Paradise will include five couples. Juan and Jessica are the only young pair we can find. Less than a year separates this newly engaged couple of 29, and Jessica is expecting Juan’s child.

Moving on, Jordan (38), a citizen of Jamaica, is involved with Everton (48) via a distant relationship. They are 10 years apart in age altogether. Lidia (51) and Scott (56) have been dating for about a year at this point. They are five years apart in age. The age difference between Matthew, a 36-year-old Texas resident, and Anna, a 26-year-old Brazilian, is a total of nine years. Furthermore, 26-year-old Dominican personal trainer boyfriend April, a 38-year-old doctor, dates.

Although age-gap couples have always been common on the show, some viewers believe TLC is overdoing it this time. They enquire as to whether there is a particular explanation for the large age discrepancies between four out of five couples this season. The network hasn’t yet responded to these fan theories, though.

Some Popular Biggest Age-Gap Couples In 90-Day Fiance Series

Couples with extreme age differences have become more common since the franchise’s inception. Surprisingly, the couples on the reality show turned out to be really amusing. Sumit and Jenny from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is among our best examples. 33-year-old Sumit and 63-year-old Jenny were separated by 30 years of age.

The widest age gap in the history of the show is shared by Debbie and Oussama from Season 4 of the spin-off series, who are 43 years apart. There are other couples with a 39-year age gap, such as Mark Shoemaker and Nikki Mediano. Nikki, a teenage girl of 19 years old, and Mark, a 56-year-old man, divorced in March 2022.

With a 22-year age difference, Laura and Aladin Jallali (51) made their debut together in a previous season. The former flew to Qatar to meet her one-and-a-half-year-old online dating beau. Therefore, we may conclude that the 90-Day Fiance franchise's producers take the adage "age is just a number" quite literally.