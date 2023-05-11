90 Day Fiance: The Most Recent Pictures of Ariela Are so Pretty that Fans Want Her Back on The Show!

One of the most well-known 90-Day Fiance faces is Ariela Weinberg. Her adventure began with her baby daddy, Biniyam Shibre, on The Other Way. In later seasons, their son Avi also appeared on the program. In the ninth season of the original franchise last year, the pair wed joyfully.

They haven’t stated since then whether or not they will appear in the subsequent spinoffs. However, some perceptive followers think Ariela has been giving similar indications on social media! What gave them that feeling?

90-Day Fiance: Ariela s Hair Makeover Makes Fan Feel She Is Hinting A Return On The Show!

Many years ago, Ariela Weinberg made her television debut as a reality star. Right now, she and her husband, Biniyam Shibre, together with their adorable son, Avi, are living a happy life in New Jersey. After arriving in America, things radically altered, despite the fact that they still faced challenges.

Many 90-Day Fiance viewers believe Ariela is more at home now that the show is ended. On her social media account, the cast member also presented a brand-new appearance. Ariela, who was once recognized for her long light brown hair, recently underwent a beautiful hair makeover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariela Danielle (@arieladanielle)

The celebrity displayed her news on her Instagram account. Ariela’s new hair also had highlights in blonde. On her Instagram account, she posted a transition reel showing the before and after. Fans started to speculate that Ariela’s new appearance might indicate that she was getting ready to reprise her role in the franchise.

Many viewers began to wonder if Ariela and Biniyam would appear in additional 90-Day Fiance episodes. However, neither of the two has confirmed this. This is simply an online theory. While many people admired Weinberg’s new appearance, they desired she would soon appear on their television screens.

90-Day Fiance: Ariela Expresses Her Wish To Work On TV Shows Again! New Career?

Fans are still anticipating Ariela’s return to the show with excitement, but she has other plans. She posted on a Facebook group, a 90-Day Fiance enthusiast noted on Reddit. She stated a desire to work behind the scenes there.

Ariela has experience as a social media influencer and a freelance writer, and she now wants to work as a production assistant. Since then, the post has been removed. But the young mother stated that it was the team she encountered while working on the TLC reality series that gave her the motivation to pursue a career in this area.

A production assistant reportedly helps the rest of the crew with activities that take place during filming. They are given a number of jobs, ranging from printing scripts to disseminating communications. The second or third assistant director directly collaborates with a PA or production assistant. Fans are unsure of whether Ariela still intends to pursue her desire or if she has changed her mind since she erased the Facebook post. Fans were happy to see her adopt a fresh and intriguing path.