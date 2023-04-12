90 Day Fiance: Stacey Gets Betrayed by Florian Sukaj Before Walking Down the Aisle!

Stacey Silva, who starred in the 90 Day Fiance, is getting ready to marry the love of her life, Florian Sukaj. The Silva family’s anticipation for the wedding was shown in the current season as they made final preparations. In the midst of all the festivities and excitement for Stacey’s big day, it suddenly appears that her fiance betrayed her at the last minute! How did he act? Are Stacey and Florian still not engaged?

90-Day Fiance: Florian Sukaj Betrays Stacey & Darcey

The best man for Florian will be… Since Stacey and Florian made the decision to be married, this one simple question has been the focus of tremendous examination. He first preferred Georgi Rusev, his best friend. He is, however, Darcey’s ex, which obviously created problems.

Therefore, Stacey was aware that her twin sister would not feel at ease in Georgi’s company, and given their history, she would not want to go down the aisle with him. She then informed Florian that Rusev would undoubtedly not serve as his best man.

Florian made an effort to normalize the relationship between Darcey and Georgi, but he was unsuccessful. But right before the wedding, he chose to go with his heart and made a significant choice. Georgi was revealed to be Florian’s best man at the rehearsal, in addition to being a guest. Both twin sisters found this to be rather shocking.

Rusev was adamant, saying that whether Stacey wants to or not, she must immediately walk down the aisle with Florian. It was clear that after he found out how Darcey and Georgi hooked up, he was no longer in the mood to defend her! Because his family won’t be able to attend the wedding, he made it plain that he wanted his best friend by his side.

90-Day Fiance: Stacey Finally Walks Down The Aisle With Florian!

TLC has shared footage from Stacey and Florian of 90 Day Fiance’s wedding. As everything finally clicked into place, everything appeared to be ideal.

Evidently, Darcey consented to go down the aisle with Georgi, the best man, so that her dad, Mike, could also be present for his daughter’s special day. Because her father was at her side and able to witness her marriage despite having a stroke, Stacey appeared to be extremely joyful.

