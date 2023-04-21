90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina Is Return to Russia? Reuniting With Her Family!

One of the 90 Day Fiance franchise’s fan favorites is Julia Trubkina. Viewers have grown to love her and her relationship with Brandon over the years.

The actress, however, had a very difficult year in 2017 as a result of her many challenges. The native Russian spoke about how her visa had run out and she was unable to leave the country.

However, it seems like things are going her way now. Julia has begged her viewers for assistance as she finally plans to meet her family. But how can her admirers support the celebrity?

90-Day Fiance: Julia Will Soon Reunite With Her Russian Family

Star of 90 Day Fiance Recently, Julia Trubkina was on the point of deportation. She was required to appear in court because her green card had expired.

Many of her cards and documents were also gone, in addition. She hasn’t been able to meet her Russian relatives in the midst of all of this for a time.

Evidently, after relocating to America, she might have missed them. So the celebrity finally has plans to see her loved ones and spend time with them.

Julia recently shared a photo of herself and Brandon standing in front of the Hollywood sign with their respective parents on Instagram.

As they smiled at the camera, the entire family appeared to be really happy.

Despite everything, Julia said in the post, she is now making plans to see her family once more.

She further requested assistance from her admirers by suggesting nations that would be ideal for their reconciliation.

The country should be situated in the center of the star so that everyone can travel easily.

Julia ended by asking whether or not her audience would like to watch the family reunion. Instead of returning to Russia, she intends to meet them elsewhere.

Read More: Teen Mom: Kailyn Lowry Wants to Kids Swap!

90-Day Fiance: Fans Help Julia To Find The Perfect Country For Family Reunion

The news that Julia Trubkina will finally get to meet her family made 90 Day Fiance fans extremely thrilled. They wished her luck for the same in the comment section.

The majority of viewers thought it was wonderful that she could find her family in another nation. Evidently, it will enable them to travel to a new location and enjoy valuable time together.

As a result, Julia’s followers quickly completed their investigation and offered some exotic and cheap countries.

According to a user, Central Europe would be her best option. Evidently, it also includes nations like Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Austria.

According to the fan, these nations provide beautiful scenery, and delicious food, and are also reasonably priced.

But as another commenter pointed out, it’s typically difficult for Russians to enter Central Europe, and obtaining a visa would be problematic in the event of an active conflict.

However, several of Julia’s supporters concurred that Turkey would be the ideal location for them. Fans are now anticipating the celebrity’s reconciliation with her family and the posting of new photos on social media.