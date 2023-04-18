90 Day Fiance: Is Miona Bell Expecting Jibri’s Child? Reveals All at Last!

Despite being one of the newest couples, Miona Bell and Jibri, stars of 90 Day Fiance, have gained considerable popularity. They have faced many challenges, but they have triumphed, and in Season 9 of the show, they got married.

The reality TV star recently answered some brief Instagram questions about her marriage to Jibri. She was interestingly asked by one of her admirers what her favorite aspect of being married was. She said that she enjoyed the freedom that came with being a wife and that Jibri was a part of it.

In addition, Miona disclosed her plans and discussed having children with Jibri!

90-Day Fiance: Miona Reveals Whether She Wants To Be A Mother In The Future!

Miona recently answered queries from followers regarding the role of a wife. The TLC celebrity discussed how every youngster wishes they could live with their best friend or partner and have complete freedom to do whatever they choose.

She thought it was the nicest part of being an adult and that’s precisely what she wanted. The 90-Day Fiance star claims she has a lot of options. And with a partner like Jibri who is supportive of her, Miona may travel anywhere for work.

She states that she wants children, but not at this time in her life when asked about her ambitions to become a mother.

Miona has always had a very ambitious career goal and prioritizes it constantly.

She continues by stating that she currently has a different set of priorities.

In two to three years, she would think about it again. She also emphasized that she still has many options open to her because she is only 24 years old.

Miona appears to talk about becoming a good parent when she is finally prepared to offer children the time and focus they desire.

She also stresses how financially secure she is now and will be before having children.

Read More: LPBW: Fans Think Amy’s Husband Chris Marek Looks Like 90 Day Star “Big Ed” Now!

90-Day Fiance: Miona Stuns Her Fans With A Sizzling Post

We guarantee you won’t disagree that the 90-Day Fiance star is now striving to be the best version of herself! In a recent Instagram post, Miona revealed her self-improvement aspirations and shared a hot snapshot.

She shared a photo taken in front of a sizable pool, along with some lush vegetation and a lovely garden. The reality TV star wore a lavender crop top with an ankle-length skirt that matched, along with a golden watch.

She had her hands at her sides and was standing in a pouting manner.

To enhance their beauty, Miona wore her hair in an ombre ponytail and accessorized it with some sizable gold hoops.

The following photo, however, displayed her hotter side of beauty as she posed barefoot by the pool. As the singer discusses becoming the best version of herself in the caption, her admirers are all in awe of her beauty.