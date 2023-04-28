1000 Pound Siblings: The Internet Has Lit up About Amy Slaton and Glenn’s Dirty Pants!

The 1000 Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton has had a tough time dealing with her weight issues over the years. The reality TV personality joined TLC in 2020 when she debuted with her sister, Tammy Slaton. The show featured her challenges related to physical health that affected her personal life.

Amy weighed 400 Lbs during the first season of the show and soon reached 275 Lbs. Sadly, she recently split from her husband and the father of her two kids, Michael Halterman. Recently, the TLC star shared an adorable moment of Glen with fans. However, people slammed her over hygiene issues in the video.

1000 Lb Sisters: Amy Slaton Shares Glenn s Milestone Huge Milestone In A Questionable Video!

Amy Slaton has received great applause from her fans over her TikTok videos. She keeps sharing her updates over the platform. Recently, the 1000 Lb Sister star shared a Tiktok video of her nine-month-old son, Glenn.

She is happy to share the huge milestone of her son in the new video. Glenn is seemingly managing to stand up without any adult s help. The 35-year-old celebrity is excited to see her son reaching the milestone and says, Glenn stood up in the caption. The 9-month-old is crawling on the floor using a suitcase to help him stand up.

He was wearing tan shorts teamed up with matching t-shirts and socks. However, it does t go well with fans. Instead, they seem to notice something else and slammed the TLC star over hygiene issues. Fans quickly gathered in the comment section to share their response and focused more on the stain on Glenn s pants.

One of the 1000 Lb Sisters fans commented on the video to change the diaper as there was poop on his pants. Moreover, another critic suggests throwing the dirty cup in the dustbin as it might be staining his pants. People slammed Amy for not changing diapers on time.

1000 Lb Sisters: Is Amy Shedding More Weight? Fans Concerned Over Stressful Divorce!

The 1000 Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton is currently dealing with a stressful divorce. She and her ex-husband Michael have finally separated their ways after going through a rough patch. She divorced her husband soon after the birth of her second son Glenn. Recently, fans spotted a major change in Amy s health

in a recent snap over social media. According to fans, the TLC star is shedding more weight than usual. Perhaps she is dealing with a lot of stress and disturbance in her personal life.

Amy looks skinnier than ever in the new photo making viewers wonder if there s something wrong with her health. Earlier, 1000 Lb Sisters fans used to talk about her weight gain. However, they are more concerned about her weight loss. Fans believe that she is losing her appetite because of stress and depression, which is the major cause of Amy s weight loss. Stay tuned to Season & Spoilers.