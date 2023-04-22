1000 Lb Sisters: Is Amy “Sabotaging” Tammy’s Transformation? Wants Her To Be “Bigger Sister” Forever?

Amy Slaton, a star of 1000 Lb Sisters, has won accolades for her perseverance and diligence since Season 1 of the show. She recently received approval for weight loss surgery and has been leading a regular life.

With sister Tammy, though, it wasn’t the same. She had to experience multiple highs and lows as well as a close call to death before she realized she needed to lose weight.

However, given the circumstances, Tammy is moving forward really quickly. Some of her supporters even predict that she will surpass her sister Amy shortly.

As a result, many viewers believe Amy is now envious and actively working to hinder Tammy’s advancement. If so, how?

1000 Lb Sisters: Is Amy Jealous Of Tammy s Progress? Trying To Sabotage It?

When Tammy Slaton, star of 1000 Lb Sisters, crossed the 700-pound threshold, everyone prayed for her survival. Her situation was made worse by the toxic and destructive habits she had.

The celebrity has lost 300 pounds, undergone weight reduction surgery, and lost an additional 150 pounds, so it appears that she is currently winning her battle.

She is now half as big as she once was. Fans, however, have begun to believe that Amy is beginning to feel a little envious of her sister and is attempting to hinder her advance

Several viewers concurred in a recent Reddit chat that Amy isn’t making as much of an effort as she did in the show’s first season.

She is now far from her aim as a result. Fans believe Amy is now afraid of becoming the older sister. Even the possibility that she may now realize she is behind was predicted.

She’s become accustomed to playing the smaller sibling over the years.

But after observing Tammy’s rapid development, she might have grown envious and considered trying to undermine her sister’s efforts to lose weight. They are poisonous to each other, according to the Reddit discussion.

Read More: 90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina Is Return to Russia? Reuniting With Her Family!

1000 Lb Sisters: Is Tammy Relapsing Because Of Amy?

In a recent thread, some fans voiced their unpleasant opinion of 1000 Lb Sisters. Fans believe that the Slaton family dynamics are complex and that the sisters’ sense of competition has been ingrained.

Thus, viewers assumed that Amy would do all in her power to prevent Tammy from losing weight in order to maintain her position.

Additionally, a lot of users have noticed that the latter is once again engaging in her poisonous behaviors. Now, Tammy’s supporters aren’t sure whether Amy had anything to do with it at all.

Recently, Tammy and Amy traveled to a McDonald’s location to eat lunch. The former was the driver, and the latter was seated in the back.

They cheerfully returned after purchasing some fried food. Fans now believe that Amy might have started this strategy.

In another incident, Tammy was seen vaping once more! This led viewers to speculate about whether the celebrity is currently reverting to her bad habits.

Some commenters criticized Ammy for allowing her sister to relapse, but others think she might not have done it on purpose. Fans have witnessed Amy sobbing and wishing for Tammy’s well-being on numerous occasions. There is a potential that these are just unfounded assumptions and that the sisters actually help one another.