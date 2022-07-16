William "poogie" Hart, the Lead Singer for The Delfonics, Has Died at The Age of 77!

Billie Hart, the Delfonics’ lead vocalist, died on Thursday in a Philadelphia hospital from surgical complications. He died at the age of 77.

With one of the cleanest falsettos in the late 1960s and early 1970s Philadelphia-based soul music, Hart was known as Poogie to friends and admirers. On iconic successes like “La-La Means I Love You” (1968) and “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time,” he showcased his aching, passionate tones (released in 1969, a hit in 1970).

Wilbert Hart, Hart’s brother and co-founding bandmate, announced Hart’s death on Facebook, writing, “R I P. My. Brother. William. Poogie. Delfonic. Hart.”

Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time” Is a Song Performed by The Group?

Major Harris and Randy Cain were eventually added as additional members of The Orphonics, which was originally created by the Hart Brothers in Philadelphia in 1965. The Delfonics were a forerunner in Philly Soul, a sound that writer-producer Thom Bell helped to create, and which would go on to dominate the R&B charts during the 1970s.

Oldies stations still play the group’s hits, and Quentin Tarantino used both songs heavily in 1997’s Jackie Brown. Ready or Not Here I Come (Can’t Hide from Love)” and “Funny Feeling” were utilised in Grand Theft Auto V. Even though the band has existed in many forms, Wilbert Hart is the only founding member still alive.

