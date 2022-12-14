Who is Wes Brown’s Wife Amanda Moye Brown? Unknown Facts You Should Know About Her

Leanne Wassell, also known as Amanda Moye Brown, is a well-known American showbiz figure who is best known as the actor Wes Brown’s wife. She was a former member of the Disney ABC television company.

Just after her marriage, she has been at the center of media attention. A lot of people started to adopt her way of life, and she has gained a modest fan base.

Although Amanda shared a minimal amount of information, many of her admirers are curious to know about her life and her journey, so if this is the case, then you have come to the right place as we’ve gathered all the information about her. Keep reading to know everything.

Early Life

Amanda Moye Brown was born on 16th March 1976 in Florida, United States of America, where she still resides. According to the above Instagram photo that she uploaded, she is currently 46 years old. In the initial days of her life, she was quite interested in the entertainment industry and followed a lot of celebrities. Interestingly, she hasn’t shared much information about her family and her educational background as she loves keeping things private, but in terms of her relationship background, she’s been completely open.

Professional Life

Amanda Moye Brown has a successful career going for her. She identifies as a creative entertainment professional. She started her new position in July 2018 and is currently employed at Disney Television Animation‘s music division.

Although Amanda receives a more consistent salary from that job than her actor husband, Wes Brown is not necessarily making less money.

According to Bio Gossip, Brown makes about $50,000 a year working for Disney. Amanda and her husband are pretty well comfortable considering her pay and her husband’s, so it’s not surprising that they occasionally spend a lot of money on vacations.

Since 1999, Amanda Moye Brown has worked in the entertainment sector. She began her career with Wright Entertainment Group as the management representative. She later served as the assistant studio manager at Glen Ballard, Aerowave.

She began working with Lance Bass Productions in 2004 as a production executive, a position she held for two years before the largest opportunity of her career presented itself in 2006.

Being the executive assistant to the senior vice president of the group was her first position at Disney ABC. Brown’s promotion inside the media behemoth is proof certain that she performed admirably in that job. Before joining the music division of the animation division, she was a coordinator for Disney Junior.

Amanda Moye Brown has a selfless purpose that is important to her in addition to what appears to be a strong work ethic. Brown, a longtime empath, believes that the world needs more empathy and that people should love one another simply because “we are all the same in our hearts.”

For Brown, who is working hard to improve the world, this isn’t simply wishful thinking. She started a blog called Empath on a War Path where she informs and inspires readers on how and why they might become more sensitive to the feelings of others.

She became the Foundation and Special Events Coordinator for NSYNC’s Challenge for the Children because of her humanitarian nature. She was the Chairman of the Board of Stay-at-Home Parents for 8 years until stepping down in 2018.

An Everlasting Relationship with Wes Brown

Wes Brown and Amanda Moye Brown have a long history of the relationship. It all started when she moved to Los Angeles in her 20s from her home in Florida in quest of “greener pastures.”

According to Amanda, she met Wes not long after moving to the large city. They made their first red carpet appearance in 2006 at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, for the opening of the historical movie We, Are Marshall, which was about the tragic 1970 aircraft disaster that claimed the lives of 75 people.

Photos on Wes Brown’s Instagram show that the pair are having a happy union, despite the fact that they evidently wish to keep their love life private. After several years of courtship, they exchanged vows on May 2, 2008, in Boston Rouge, Louisiana.

Wes Brown, who is more well-known on social media than the others, published highlights from their big day on Instagram much later, which is when the world first saw images from their wedding.

The pictures showed that Amanda wore the customary white gown on her special day, which was complemented by a large arrangement of white flowers, and that her husband Wes wore a typical tuxedo. Despite the fact that the wedding was kept secret from the outside world, it didn’t seem to be an intimate one from the pictures Wes released.

So far, the duo has raised a daughter named Merrideth Brown (born in September 2009). She is sports enthusiastic and through her father’s post you can assume that Merrideth is quite athletic, she runs and is also a good swimmer. In one post, her father revealed that she was close to beating him in a race.

Months back, on May 3, 2022, Wes shared a flashback of his memories with Amanda as an anniversary celebration post in which he wrote: 14 years. 1 kid. 1 dog. 2 hamsters. 1 goldfish (RIP). 3 chickens. Few mortgages. Several moves. Few good investments. Couple bad ones. Lots of laughs. Lots of love. Lots of adventure. All that and zero arrests. #happyanniversary @abrown5208 lfg!