Who is Tim Pool’s Wife? His Latest Relationship Status Exposed!

The internet gave rise to a cast of fictitious celebrities like Tim Pool during Trump’s presidency. Despite being largely unknown outside of the Make America Great Again movement, this internet celebrity has gained enormous popularity among its supporters. Like many others, Pool offers an unending stream of right-wing talking points and conspiracy theories, differing from Alex Jones with a serious demeanor and a controlled tone.

One of his favorite podcast themes is feminism, and a vintage video of Tim Pool blaming feminism for his failure to find a wife has the internet cracking up right now.

People are now wondering if he is single, or if has he made it easier for himself to locate the ideal lady by removing the obstacles presented by feminism. Here is all you need to know about Tim Pool’s wife and girlfriend. So keep reading…

Who is Tim Pool’s wife?

Right now, Tim Pool seems to be single and is not dating anyone. While there were rumors that Tim was romantically involved with a few women, but his relationship status was never proven to be true by anyone. If he is dating someone, then he is keeping herself private and not letting anyone know about his relationship.

Once Tim spoke about his dating failure, where he blamed society for him not getting a woman. He said “It’s not my fault. It’s everyone else’s fault.”

Tim Pool Dating History

There is no evidence about Tim Pool’s relationships with the women he was related to, but there are some rumors about Tim’s past relationships.

He was once related to model and actor Violet Summers. There was a rumor that he is interested in Violet and that she is interested in him in the middle of last year. And earlier it was reported that the two met in a restaurant in the U.S.

Around eight months ago, it was reported that Tim was linked to Allison. Even on his Instagram feed, he shared a picture of Allison holding a cute monkey last year, where he wrote: “Alison has a monkey but the monkey is screaming.”

Some people started believing that he just kept a fake girlfriend just to show off, but for all of us, it is still unclear whether she was his girlfriend or not or if she was, then how long they both have been dating, so if we get any factual information, then we will update this article.

Tim Pool’s Net Worth

As of now, in 2022, it is estimated that Tim Pool has a net worth of $5 million. He makes a career as a journalist, YouTuber, political pundit, and host of an American-based podcast.

He rose to fame after broadcasting the 2011 Occupy Wall Street demonstrations live online. He also began working for Vice Media and Fusion TV in 2014, and he later began using YouTube and other channels.

His yearly salary, according to several sources, is $500,000 as of 2022. His journalism, YouTube videos, and commercial sponsorships are the main sources of his income. On his YouTube account, he makes roughly $3 to $7 for every thousand video views.