Who is Mr. Beast’s Girlfriend? How Long Did It Take Him to Find a New Girl?

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, is the most successful individual video creator on YouTube and the second single-person YouTuber to reach 100 million followers, is trending in media these days.

After his breakup with lifestyle influencer Maddy Spidell earlier this year, the YouTuber has begun dating again, and a lot of fans are really curious to know about his girlfriend, so keep reading this article to know everything about his girlfriend.

Who is Mr. Beast’s girlfriend?

MrBeast has officially declared his romance with Thea Booysen. So, yeah, MrBeast and Thea are dating, and fans like seeing the duo together.

He declared his relationship with Thea Booysen in an Instagram story post a few months ago. Fans appreciated the couple’s lovely photos together when they were on holiday in the Maldives. Finally, Jimmy has put a stop to all of the crazy rumors that fans had been waiting for.

As MrBeast liked the image by expressing, “This is our prettiest shot,” Thea also appreciated this by responding, “Agree” herself. Thea Booysen is a well-known YouTuber, Twitch streamer, social media star, and online celebrity. She manages the “TheaBeast” Twitch Channel.

Thea primarily entertains her fans by playing games like Gwent: The Witcher Card Game and Stray. Although Thea is already a well-known celebrity, she recently gained attention after being photographed with MrBeast multiple times. Fans have been waiting for Jimmy to make an official statement for months.

Jimmy just shared a cute photo of himself and Thea together on Instagram. Jimmy captioned the shot, “This is our cutest photo,” confirming his feelings for Thea Booysen.

Jimmy posted a photo of Thea Booysen kissing him on the cheeks. As expected, Thea re-shared the photo with the message “Agree.”

Aside from that, the photo was taken on the same hotel balcony where MrBeast, Thea, and his team were staying in the Maldives. Fans are overjoyed that the pair has now publicly revealed their romance in such a spectacular way.

Read More: Rebel Wilson’s Sweet Message to Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Must Be Seen!

Who is Thea Booysen?

Booysen, like MrBeast, is a YouTuber, although she is most known for her Twitch streams as TheaBeasty (hmm.. sounds familiar). Her material generally consists of her playing the games Stray and Gwent: The Witcher Card Game.

She presently has over 22k followers. She joined the site in 2017, but her videos just lately began to gain popularity, no doubt due to her affiliation with a very prominent YouTuber, who even made an appearance on her channel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thea Booysen (@thea_booysen)

According to her website, Booysen was born and reared in Cape Town, South Africa. She has a bachelor’s degree in law and an honors degree in psychology. She is now pursuing a Master’s degree in neuropsychology at the University of Edinburgh.

Booysen is in the process of writing a book titled The Marked Children, in addition to broadcasting on Twitch and YouTube and putting in hours in the classroom. Her website does not specify whether the book will be fiction or nonfiction, although the summary suggests fiction.

Read More: Aaron Rodgers Net Worth, Early Life, Career Earnings , Girlfriend, Salary Structure and More in 2022

Previous Relationships of MrBeast

MrBeast was previously in a long-term relationship with Maddy Spidell, a popular social media figure. The couple began dating in 2019.

They progressively introduced each other on their social media channels over time. Furthermore, on Valentine’s Day 2020, MrBeast shocked Spidell by covering an entire house with 100,000 flowers, which he filmed and published on his main YouTube channel.

Everything was perfect between the pair until 2022 when rumors of their possible breakup spread over the internet. People were asking “Are MrBeast and Maddy together?” “Did Mr. Beast and Maddy Spidell split up?”

Read More: Who Is Dan Bongino’s Wife Paula Andrea Bongino? Discover Unseen Data!

The rumors appear to be legit since MrBeast and Spidell haven’t highlighted each other on their social media handles in a long time. Their split was addressed in his 2022 Rolling Stone article, and MrBeast’s friends provided some background into the influence she had on his life.

Furthermore, both of them removed their Instagram highlight, which displayed their photos together on the photo-sharing site — something they had on since the beginning of their relationship.

Spidell may be seeing someone new right now, as seen by her most recent Instagram story. She had uploaded a photo from one of her hikes in which she was pointing somewhere as a man sat extremely near to her.