Is Dylan O’brien Dating American Actress Sabrina Carpenter?

The Teen Wolf darling rarely appears in public, but his magnetism has never ceased to captivate all of his followers. Dylan O’Brien has been the most desirable bachelor in Hollywood, particularly among the younger demographic. His attractiveness, chiselled jaw, and piercing gaze make any fan’s heart flutter. However, as a private individual, who is Dylan O’Brien’s 2022 girlfriend?

Is he single or did he enter a committed relationship? We have the most recent information regarding Dylan O’Brien’s dating history.

Who Is Dylan O’Brien Dating In 2022?

Recently, the Instagram rumour blog Deuxmoi stated that Dylan is dating the lovely Elle Fanning.

It originated from an anonymous source, who wrote, “OMG on a date?! “Looks like it. There are only two of them, and they are deep in conversation.”

A comment was made on a post titled “Dylan O’Brien and Ellen Fanning at Wayla in New York City!”

Elle dated Dylan’s best buddy Max Minghella in the past, and they are too good of friends to violate any bro taboo. One fan remarked, “No, they’ve been pals for years.” I doubt Elle or Dylan would cross the boundary.”

Evidently, Dylan is not dating anyone on today’s date, and even if he is, he is protecting his secrecy. Fairly, if Dylan were dating, the news would have spread by now. So, your high school crush is still available in 2022.

Is Sabrina Carpenter Dating Dylan O’Brien?

Could a new Hollywood power couple be in the making? According to recent social media reports, Emails I Can’t Send singer Sabrina Carpenter is currently seeing former Teen Wolf actor Dylan O’Brien. Images of the pair spending time together sparked rumours that they are more than simply pals.

During New York Fashion Week, on September 11, the renowned Instagram site DeuxMoi received a snapshot of what appears to be Sabrina and Dylan standing together on a New York City street.

The news of Sabrina’s new relationship arrives at a very hectic period for her. During her visit in New York City, the Girl Meets World star attended multiple New York Fashion Week presentations in addition to spending time with Dylan. She will go on a 12-city tour beginning on September 28. The Emails I Can’t Send tour will visit major cities such as Orlando, New York, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, and Philadelphia before concluding on October 16 in San Francisco.

Dylan O’Brien’s Relationship Timeline

Britt Robertson

The 29-year-old gorgeous man broke a million hearts when he made his relationship with his then-girlfriend Britt Robertson official.

Dylan is very secretive about his romantic life, so this abrupt disclosure came as a surprise. In 2012, the pair met on the set of the film “The First Time.” They fell in love rapidly, and their steamy chemistry was readily apparent.

The previous couple was intoxicated with love, and their romance lasted for six years. Such a partnership is admired in Hollywood.

After collaborating on the blockbuster film “A Dog’s Purpose” in 2018, the couple split in 2018. Us Weekly reported on the sudden dissolution of the couple’s romance. In addition, the paparazzi also caught Britt on a date with Graham Rogers at that time.

Chloë Grace Moretz

Chloë Grace Moretz, the ex-girlfriend of Brooklyn Beckham, was thought to be in a romantic relationship with Dylan. The paparazzi are always ready to photograph celebrities, and they did so while the couple was on a date.

They didn’t show up together on purpose because they didn’t want to attract attention, but they had a good night out, were flirty and touchy-feely, but didn’t display obvious PDA last night, according to an exclusive report from US Weekly.

Dylan previously admitted to have a crush on Chlo and his secret admiration for her. To yet, none of the celebrities have confirmed their secret relationship.

Sarah Ramos

According to popular rumour, Sarah and Dylan are having an affair. The pair replicated an iconic moment from the film “The Social Network” rather casually one year ago. Their acting was so convincing that people genuinely believed the duo is now a thing.

However, it was quickly established that Sarah and Dylan are not together. They disclosed that the video was taken separately in the homes of both of the celebs. Then they continued to combine the clip that was genuinely unbelievable. It was entirely fabricated by fans’ imaginations, and it was fake.