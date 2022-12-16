Who is Clytie Lane? Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Nick Nolte’s Wife

Clytie Lane is a well-known English actress who rose to fame after marrying actor and model Nicholas King Nolte for the fourth time. Nicholas King is also a well-known American actor. As an actress, she has appeared in only two films i.e. Coffee Date (2006) and Monkey’s Paw.

Since a lot of people are keen to know more about Clytie Lane, we have collected each and every piece of information about this British entertainer, so keep reading this post to know everything…

Clytie Lane’s Biography

Clytie Lane was born and raised in the United Kingdom. She is British and her ethnicity is Caucasian. Regarding her early life and family history, much information is kept from the press. She seems to be a private person as she never disclosed anything about her personal life nor she gave any hints about her birth year.

Clytie Lane’s Professional Career

Her short professional acting career has not been well-documented. In the 2006 movie Coffee Date, she portrayed Cheryl. Her performance in this movie received significant accolades from both the public and the reviewers. At the box office, this movie brought in about $4,412.

She hasn’t appeared in any other films or television shows. She could not be interested in acting for the same reasons, or she might choose to spend her time relaxing with her family.

Her husband Nicholas, on the other hand, is a well-known figure in the entertainment sector. Nick is among the most recognized and lauded performers in Hollywood as a result of his role in The Prince of Tides.

He has won a Golden Globe for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama in addition to having a variety of other accolades. He received nods for the best actor awards as well.

Who is Clytie Lane married to?

Clytie Lane is currently living a happy life with her husband, the actor Nick Nolte. the couple first started dating in 2003 and eventually got married on September 8, 2016. So far the couple has raised a daughter, who was born on October 3, 2007, and her name is Sophie Lane Nolte. Sophie is 15 years old as of 2022.

As we’ve mentioned above, Clytie is a private person, she never disclosed anything about her previous relationships, so we can’t say anything about her previous relationships, whereas Nolte has been married four times, Clytie Lane (m. 2016), Rebecca Linger (m. 1984–1994), Sharyn Haddad (m. 1978–1984), and Sheila Page (m. 1966–1970).

Clytie Lane’s Net Worth

As of 2022, Clytie’s net worth is expected to be $10 million. The average salary for an actress is between $1900 and $200,000, whereas her husband reportedly has a net worth of $75 million.