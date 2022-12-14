Who is Chad Prather’s Wife Jadrien Berry? Where is She Now? Latest Updates in 2022!

Chad Prather is an American conservative political commentator. However, he is best known for a series of YouTube recordings in which he spoke about existence, traditional political concerns, and recent developments.

Chad was married to Jade Prather for long years and in 2021, the couple made media headlines that they have been divorcing. Since the news broke, a lot of people are frequently searching for the internet personality’s wife, we have made an attempt to collect the most precise data available on his wife; so, read on to learn everything.

Who is Chad Prather’s Wife Jadrien Berry Prather?

Jade Prather, who is also known as Chad Prather’s wife, is a professional nurse who has been working at Cook Children’s Pediatrics since November 2018.

She previously worked as a trauma nurse for 14 years at THR Harris Methodist FW Hospital in Fort Worth, TX. She also worked as a school nurse in Arlington, Texas ISD for six years.

She occasionally appears on her husband’s YouTube videos. Additionally, she has taken part in a few episodes that have covered topics including celebrity, popularity, and a distaste for virtual entertainment.

Read More: Do You Remember Shamony Gibson? When and How Did Shamony Gibson Pass Away Exactly?

Did Chad and Jadrien Berry Prather Divorce?

After nine years of marriage, Chad and Jade reportedly divorced in 2021. There were rumors circulating of Chad’s infidelity, but neither Chad nor Jadrien said anything about the allegations, which led to the stories being unconfirmed.

The duo was married in 2012 and have five children. They are not the biological parents of their children as four of them are from Chad’s most memorable marriage with his ex, while the fifth one is from Jade’s previous marriage. As of now, there is no information about both of their previous marriages, so it is hard to predict their children’s names and ages.

On July 14, 2018, Chad and his spouse shared a video together titled The Chad Prather Present: How to Fight with Your Spouse. He emphasized that arguments are unavoidable in any relationship and gave suggestions on how to deal with them while remaining in love.

Read More: The Cause of Death of YouTuber Kevin Samuels Has Been Unveil!

Where are Chad and Jade now?

As of now in 2022, Chad moved on with his life and seems to be dating a new partner Jaye Lorse. Earlier in 2022, they published a video showing how their time apart had strengthened their bond. Whereas Jadrien kept herself private and has not been seen active on her social media platforms for a long time, we may anticipate that she is possibly single and has moved on with her life.