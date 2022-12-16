Who is Brian Kilmeade’s Wife Dawn Kilmeade? Discover Every Single Information About Her!

Dawn Kilmeade is an American celebrity who is best known for her marriage to Brian Kilmeade. Her spouse works as a political analyst for Fox News in the United States. He is well-known for being a co-host of the morning show Fox & Friends.

You can read about Dawn Kilmeade’s life in full here, including her age, birthday, spouse and their relationship, their children, salary, net worth, parents, and further details.

Early Life and Family Background

Full Name: Dawn Kilmeade

Dawn Kilmeade Date of Birth: 17th April 1964

17th April 1964 Place of Birth: New York City, United States

New York City, United States Dawn Kilmeade’s Age: 58 Years Old

58 Years Old Marital Status: Married

Married Dawn Kilmeade’s Husband: Brian Kilmeade (married since December 3rd, 1993)

Brian Kilmeade (married since December 3rd, 1993) Dawn Kilmeade’s Children: Brian Kilmeade, Kaitlyn Kilmeade, and Kirstyn Kilmeade

Brian Kilmeade, Kaitlyn Kilmeade, and Kirstyn Kilmeade Dawn Kilmeade’s Parents: Diane DeGaetano (mother)

Diane DeGaetano (mother) Education: Massapequa High School

Massapequa High School Famous for: Being the wife of Brian Kilmeade

On April 17, 1964, Dawn DeGaetano was born in New York City, U.S., but after she wed Brian Kilmeade, she adopted the name, Dawn Kilmeade. As of now, in 2022, she is 58 years old.

Her mother’s name is Diane DeGaetano, whereas her father’s name and occupation is still unknown. Her parents also had a daughter named Denise Durso.

Even though Dawn Kilmeade’s whole educational history is unknown, we do know that she attended Massapequa High School for her high school education. After graduating from there, she continued on to enroll in an unidentified public US State University where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree.

Professional Life

Dawn Kilmeade seems to have kept information about her work or career private. Since the celebrity wife prefers to stay to herself and keep a low profile away from the prying eyes of the media and general public, there is no information about her career experience available online.

Dawn Kilmeade’s Personal Life

Dawn Kilmeade has been married to Brian Kilmeade for 29 years. On December 3rd, 1993, the pair exchanged vows in a chic wedding ceremony. Their wedding song, “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis, was one of the most memorable aspects of their wedding.

The couple has so far raised three children: Brian, Kirstyn, and Kaitlyn. Brian, Dawn’s oldest child, studies at Syracuse University.

Dawn and her kids talked about their spouse during the interview and shared six unknown facts about him, one of which was that they do not get to spend a lot of time with him because of his hectic schedule. The Kilmeade matriarch claimed that Brian “never stops moving, there’s never any downtime with him.”