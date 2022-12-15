Who Are Lara Logan’s Kids? Meet Lola and Joseph Burkett!

Lara Logan is a well-known South African Journalist. She is best known for being a war journalist with extensive experience reporting on wars. She was a correspondent for C.B.S. News from 2002 to 2018. The executive producer of 60 Minutes Jeff Fager referred to her politically biased and factually incorrect coverage of the 2012 Benghazi tragedy as “the biggest failure on my 10-year watch.”

Since her marriage with Joseph Burkett, she spent most of her time with her kids. A lot of people are looking to get some information about Lara’s kids, so if this is the case then you’ve come to the right place as we have collected all possible information about her children. So, keep reading to know…

Lara Logan’s Children

In 1998, Lara Logan wed Jaison, who is an ex-professional basketball player. Jaison was born on April 18, 1971, in the city called Iowa, in the United States of America. After some time, it was reported that Lara was pregnant with another man’s child who was not her ex-husband’s. Although, in 2008, Logan filed for divorce and ended their ten years of togetherness.

Just after her divorce in 2008, Lara wed Texas-based United States government military contractor Joseph Burkett. It was both of their second marriages.

She has two children from this marriage, Lola Burkett and Joseph Burkett. Her first child Joseph was born in 2008 and is 14 years of age, whereas Lola Logan was born in 2010 and is 12 years old.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a lot of information available on her children even they don’t have been on any social media platforms, but in the future, if we get any further information, then we will update it here. The couple currently resides in Washington, D.C., with their two children and Burkett’s daughter (Ashley) from a previous marriage. They cherish their time together.

Read More: Who is Wes Brown’s Wife Amanda Moye Brown? Unknown Facts You Should Know About Her

Lara Logan’s Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lara Logan has a $7 million net worth. Logan worked as a journalist for CBS News from 2002 until 2018, then in 2019 she began working for the Sinclair Broadcast Group, a conservative media outlet. Early in 2020, Lara was employed by the streaming service Fox Nation.

As a producer and journalist for several networks, she has made over $15 million. She has experience working for practically all of the major news organisations in the US. She has long been a member of the American News network, yet she still considers South Africa to be her home country.

In addition to anchoring and producing “Lara Logan Has No Agenda” on Fox Nation since 2020, Logan worked as a correspondent for “60 Minutes” from 2005 to 2018.

Read More: Who is Chad Prather’s Wife Jadrien Berry? Where is She Now? Latest Updates in 2022!

Lara was sexually raped in the street while filming festivities in Tahrir Square in 2011 as she was covering the Egyptian Revolution by a crowd of 200 to 300 men.

After spending four days in the hospital getting well, she subsequently opened up about what had happened on “60 Minutes” to end the “code of silence” on the experiences that female journalists “have had but never talk about.”