When to Expect a Money Heist in Korea Part 2: Everything We Know!

A commercial series for the Spanish hit series Money Heist: Korea has premiered. A war between North and South Korea in the near future provides the perfect opportunity for a robbery.

Despite their best efforts, the plot goes awry and the group ends up kidnapping innocent people. In Season 1, there will be a total of 12 episodes, but they won’t all be released at the same time. Audiences may have to wait a while for the second batch.

Remake, not spin-off, describes what the new show is. It’s possible that some viewers are expecting a series set in the same universe as Money Heist, but the trailer makes it clear that this is a true adaptation of the Spanish version, which reimagines several of the original series’ most important characters and events.

The Second Episode of Money Heist: Korea Season 1 Will Air at Some Point.

The first episode of the Korean remake of Money Heist was announced at a Tudum event back in 2021, according to Collider. If a new batch of episodes is on the way, they could arrive on the streaming service by the end of 2022.

Five seasons, spanning from 2017 to 2021, have been planned for the second installment of the original Money Heist series. Similarly, Season 1 airs its first and second episodes in May and June. For Season 2, the decision was made to skip October and November entirely.

There was a two-year gap between Seasons 2 and 3, which were not produced by Netflix. It’s possible that Money Heist: Korea Part 2 will arrive as early as July if Netflix follows the same strategy as it did with Money Heist’s first two seasons.

Related Article:

Besides Paul Mc Cartney and Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar Will Perform at Glastonbury 2022!

Kim Kardashian Claims that She Lost More Weight After the Met Gala!

Viewers of Netflix’s You Don’t Know Me Have All Voiced the Same Criticism of The Show!

Billie Eilish on Why Her Relationship with Her Body Is “truly Horrible”!

Naomi Campbell Avoids a Wardrobe Malfunction by Wearing a Shirt that Is Completely Unbuttoned!