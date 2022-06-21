What Is the Status of Tia Booth’s Pregnancy? Taylor Mock and She Are Expecting Their First Child Together.

Soon after losing her father to colon cancer, Tia Booth of Bachelor Nation made an exciting announcement about her own future family: she and fiancé Taylor Mock will be parents soon.

Now that she’s pregnant, Tia Booth is reminiscing about how she and her late father interacted when she was a little girl.

An announcement was made on June 19 by the former Bachelorette and her fiancé Taylor Mock that they are expecting their first child.

An emotional Father’s Day post about losing her father in February prompted her to announce the news. There is no doubt in my mind that this has been my most difficult season yet,” she wrote in the caption of a photo that was later removed. “I’ve never experienced such intense emotions of both sadness and joy in the same moment. This Thanksgiving, I’ve had a hard time focusing on the positive because it feels like one of my most important people is missing from the festivities.”

She went on to say, “While I wish I could tell my father the good news face-to-face, it gives me peace of mind that he already knows. Becoming parents while also grieving for a loved one is proof that strong feelings can coexist, and I’m sure my dad had something to do with it.” Members of Bachelor Nation rejoiced at the news, with Becca Kufrin weighing in “Happy for you and Taylor as they build this new life together and welcome the arrival of their first child! Auntie Boops can’t wait to lavish

” Despite the fact that they first met back in January of the following year, Tia wasn’t quite ready to give Taylor a shot until much later. She explained to the Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast: “We were in the same social circle. A few days later, he had the audacity to make an overt attempt at making a sexual advance on me in order to entice me to hang out with him. ‘See you later,’ I say.'”

Upon her return, still unattached, she caved to his advances. ‘I gave it a go, and we’ve been fine,’ she said. “As soon as I got back, we started hanging out.” Taylor proposed on the stage of a Bachelor Live on Stage event in April. According to Tia, “It was the most shocking and certain moment of my life. You’re the love of my life Tay!”

