What Happened on Westworld? an Overview of ‘fidelity’!

“Generation Loss” is the fourth episode of Westworld Season 4, with spoilers ahead!

As it turns out, Ed Harris’ The Man in Black and Peter Mullan’s James Delos aren’t the only Westworld characters taking part in a dreadful pre-interview. Aaron Paul’s character, Caleb Nichols, is now part of the “in the crowd.”

Hale-ores (Tessa Thompson) reproduced him hundreds of times after he died on the Delos building site 23 years ago as part of a secret experiment to evaluate the host version of him for integrity. “Fitness,” on the other hand, is a term we’ve never heard of before. This is what you need to keep in mind when it comes to hosts with human consciousnesses and the tests they must pass.

The First Experiments Were in Season 2

To prove fidelity, James Delos, founder of the Delos Corporation, volunteered. Human Delos perished of incurable sickness, as we learned in “Riddle of the Sphinx.” prior to having an important chat with William (Jimmi Simpson), known as a “baseline interview.

” It’s important to show that the host Delos is a perfect clone of the human Delos whose consciousness was transplanted into a host pearl, which is what the episode explains the purpose of the experiment is. What is the goal?

The ability to live forever in a body that will never die. Unfortunately for Delos Sr., that wasn’t the case. The episode shows William visiting Delos and trying to have the same talk with him, but Delos keeps breaking down.

Although William is to blame for some of the faults, such as telling host Delos that his son died of an overdose and his daughter committed suicide in the last one. It doesn’t matter if it’s a human or a host, there will be some issues.) Delos was repeated 149 times in the early tests, which spanned decades. Delos’s final duplicate was left in his incineration chamber to slowly grow insane because none of the attempts to restore it to its original form were successful. Lovely.

William Also Underwent Fidelity Testing

Fidelity testing, like many other aspects of Westworld, was not uncomplicated for William. In the post-credits sequence of Season 2, we saw a host version of William’s daughter bring him into a similar room to the one where Delos was held. Then, she informs him that she intends to ask him some questions. Why? “Fidelity.”

Season 2’s timeline places this in the far future, thus it’s likely this version of the MIB was successful in achieving realism. In any event, we don’t know who was conducting the experiment, why, or where it occurred in history. Interestingly, there’s sand in the room he and Emily (Katja Herbers) walked through, which might indicate he’s not all that far from Bernard’s timeline.

What Does It All Mean for Caleb?

Hale-ores was correct: Caleb’s “kind” began fidelity testing. Caleb, on the other hand, is a human transferred to a host body made by hosts, unlike Delos, who is a human moved to a host body built by humans, like Caleb. However, Hale-ores claims she’s on the 278th version of him, which doesn’t bode well for the smooth transition from human to android.

He begins to tremble and spasm compulsively like Delos did when he remembered what happened to him the night he and Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) attempted to flee the park. Maybe Caleb-278 wasn’t quite it either. Hale-ores, on the other hand, is going about things a little differently. Not only does she not appear to have a questionnaire for Caleb as William had for Delos, but she is also clearly not a “trusted person” of Caleb’s. In order to see if Caleb’s host Caleb continually behaves in the same way as his former self, they may be performing a simulation of the last days of Caleb’s human life.

So why is that? There is no doubt that Hale-ores needs Caleb for some reason, as she went out of her way to infect him in ’20s-World. It’s possible that she didn’t want him around because she didn’t need him as a human being. He was the final person in charge of Rehoboam, which may have had consequences. For now, we can only speculate on his level of faithfulness; whether or not it is genuine remains to be seen.

