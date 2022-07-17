Watch Britney Spears Sing the Song “Baby One More Time” a Capella!

Britney Spears sang for the first time in a long time, and it was “…Baby One More Time.” She did it while she was taking a break from folding laundry.

The 40-year-old singer posted a video of herself singing a cappella version of her 1998 hit single on Instagram on Friday. In her long caption, Spears said that it had been “a very long time” since she had shared her talents, maybe even “too long.”

“Give me a f***ing sign” is one of the new lyrics in her most recent version. Spears said that she had always wanted to change the lyrics or sing a different version, but she couldn’t because she was pretty much tied down.

“Well, I’ve been asking for what I want for 14 years.” “A different version of ‘Baby,’ but I want the producers to put it together for me… start… But the TEAM said NO and served me 4 girls, including my sister, who did a 5-minute version of 4 remixed songs to a T without even having to try or dance. just took a beautiful picture of it, and the sound was new. They ruined it for me, made me look bad, and made me feel like I was nothing!!! The truth is a b****!!!

The singer also went after her family, which she has been doing a lot on social media lately. She said that she shared as much as she did because she knows how much she loves and wants to sing. “My own family made a fool of me,” she said, possibly referring to the fact that she was asked to go on tour and perform while she was still under her 13-year conservatorship, which will end in November 2021.

The video comes just a few days after Spears won a big case in court. In that case, a judge told her father, Jamie Spears, to go to Los Angeles for a deposition.

Britney’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, told reporters after Wednesday’s hearing, “Today is a very good day in court for Britney Spears, and it was a very good day for justice in general.”

Back in May, Rosengart filed a motion to force Jamie to give a deposition. In those court documents, which ET got a hold of, Rosengart said that the first notice for Jamie’s deposition was sent on Oct. 20. He also said that his client’s father had received two more notices since then, but hadn’t agreed to any of the “numerous” proposed dates or suggested any of his own.

Judge Brenda Penny Said on Wednesday that Jamie Had to Set up A Date for His Deposition by August 12.

In legal papers filed in May, it was said that Jamie “failed to produce communications about the shocking electronic surveillance apparatus set up to spy on his daughter,” including information that Jamie got by “putting a bug in his daughter’s bedroom.” The lawyers said that as a suspended conservator, Jamie “is legally required to show all of these emails and text messages.”

