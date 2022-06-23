Viewers of Netflix’s You Don’t Know Me Have All Voiced the Same Criticism of The Show!

Finally. We’ve got a new crime series to keep us occupied! You Don’t Know Me, a courtroom thriller about a man accused of murder, was recently acquired by Netflix. Viewers have taken to social media to express their displeasure with the show’s availability on the streaming service.

“A young man from South London, Hero, is in the dock for murder,” the show’s official synopsis reads. Despite the overwhelming evidence against him, he chooses to use his right to self-expression rather than submit to the will of a barrister.

When he tells the story of the woman he loves, who ended up in a dangerous situation, it’s extraordinary.” To save her, he put his life on the line. In the end, the only thing that matters is whether or not you believe his story.” There are two possible endings for Hero in the final episode of You Don’t Know Me: one in which the jury finds him guilty, and one in which they find him innocent.

Fans Have Taken to Social Media to Voice Their Displeasure.

with many expressing the same sentiment. You Don’t Know Me on Netflix should be called You Don’t Know the End, one person jokingly suggested. In response to the show’s conclusion, “How are they going to end You Don’t Know Me on Netflix like that?” and “The ending of You Don’t Know Me… @netflix we need answers.”

“So did he get guilty or not guilty on Netflix’s You Don’t Know Me?” asked another. The ending was so disappointing. “Twitter feeds are used to populate this page. At their website, you may be able to find the same content in a different format or more information.

Why are you still watching You Don’t Know Me on Netflix? You have no idea what will happen.

#Youdontknowme

In the words of OBA STAKz (@MobaOlaji_), ” The 18th of June, 2022

Netflix’s You Don’t Know Me, please give me an explanation for the finale right now.

As of June 18, 2022, (@tarikn_)

There are so many questions about You Don’t Know Me on Netflix. Angry at the conclusion of #Netflix

June 22, 2022 — Amanda

@AKJxo

Please watch Netflix’s “You Don’t Know Me” and tell me what the ending means; I’m enraged!

#YouDontKnowMe

21st of June, 2022: Thisha

@TeacherJamani

I've finally finished Netflix's You Don't Know Me, and the ending has left me enraged!

on the 22nd of June 2022, Jazmin S.

Netflix, can we get a follow-up series to find out what happened?

