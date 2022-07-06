Victoria Beckham Says that Her Daughter Harper Said that The Style of The Spice Girls Was “Unacceptable.”!

There is one person who doesn’t like Victoria Beckham’s early career wardrobe selections, despite the fact that she has been a fashion star for close to three decades. The 48-year-old designer discusses recent criticism she received from her 10-year-old daughter, Harper Beckham, regarding something she wore while onstage with the Spice Girls in a new interview with Vogue Australia.

Victoria Beckham revealed that although she and David Beckham’s only child isn’t on any of the social media sites yet, she finds it upsetting how vicious some people can be.

We don’t need to worry about that just now because Harper isn’t on social media, “She clarifies. “But given how vicious some people can be, that [does] disturb me. She’s getting to the age where her body will start changing, so we need to make sure we talk a lot as a family and that she hangs out with pleasant people. I won’t lie, though; it’s quite disturbing.”

At that point, Victoria began to tell a story about her daughter’s criticism of her sense of style. She also mentioned that Harper is already quite the makeup expert. She is not one of those young people who wear a crop top and heavy makeup when they go out “Victoria reflects.

“The other day, she actually told me, “Mummy, I’ve seen some images of you when you were in the Spice Girls, and your skirts were absolutely inappropriate.” Simply put, they were too short.” David agreed with Harper right away. “Then David spoke up and exclaimed, “Certainly, Harper! They were, truly, truly, there. Furthermore, she expressed her distaste at how low my skirts were.”

Are You Ever Going to Wear Skirts Like That?

I asked. Victoria adds how she turned it into a teaching opportunity. We’ll see. “She said, ‘Absolutely not.'” Recently, David and Victoria celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary. Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, are the couple’s other three boys.

Victoria captioned a photo of them on Instagram with, “They say he isn’t humorous, they say I never smile, they claimed it wouldn’t last. “We are celebrating 23 years of marriage today. You are everything to me, David, and I adore you so much.”

David also praised his wife in a letter that read: “Posh became Mrs. Beckham on this day in 1992, but she will always be Posh. Happy Anniversary! 23 years and 4 gorgeous children! We all love you, including me.” Victoria posted a cute photo of Harper and David dressing up in June. This image melts my heart, she wrote in the caption. “Special time with the best dad in the entire world Mummy loves you both so much You are my everything,” the caption reads. “Kisses from @davidbeckham.”

Related Article:

Go Inside Margot Robbie’s Amazing Birthday Party on The Barbie Movie Set!

Awareness of Bruce Willis Aphasia Diagnosis Is Greatly Enhanced!

Amanda Kloots Remembers Nick Cordero on the Second Anniversary of His Death!

The Birthday Tribute to Boyfriend Cole Tucker from Vanessa Hudgens Is Excellent!

Backstreet Boys ‘i Want It that Way’ Performance Drake Joins Backstreet Boys on Stage!