Vernon Winfrey Oprah’s Father Passed Away at The Age of 88!

Vernon Winfrey, Oprah Winfrey’s father, passed away at the age of 88.

According to a post on Oprah’s Instagram, her father passed away on Friday in Nashville, Tennessee. The media mogul stated, “Yesterday with family encircling his bedside, I had the holy distinction of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his final breath. After his death, we all felt a sense of calm fill the room.

The specifics of the funeral arrangements were not immediately made public.

This week, Oprah’s father was surprised with a Fourth of July BBQ in Nashville. One of the highlights of the occasion was a barber chair in celebration of Vernon Winfrey’s decades as a barber and owner of his own business in Nashville, Tennessee. After 16 years in Nashville’s Metro City Council,

Vernon Was a Trustee of Tennessee State University.

Oprah grew up in Kosciusko, Mississippi, where her father was born, and in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where her mother, Vernita Lee, died in 2018. However, between the ages of 7 and 9 and throughout her teens, she resided with her father in Nashville.

Oprah told the Washington Post in 1986 that she would have taken a different path if she hadn’t been transferred to live with her father at the age of 14. “I think I would have been a decent felon. The same instincts would have served me better in a different context.”

