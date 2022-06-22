Tyrone Gilliams Boyfriend of RHOA Star Shereé Whitfield Has Hinted that He Is Single!

Sheree Whitfield, one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, has had an on-and-off relationship with Tyrone Gilliam for years. The fact that Gilliams was imprisoned in Philadelphia for many years during their relationship caused some problems, but his release seemed to improve things. Despite the couple’s long-distance relationship and Gilliams’ house arrest in another city, everything appeared to be going well. Whitfield was left alone in a Philadelphia restaurant by Gilliams in the most recent episode of the show. She was visibly distraught, and so were her admirers.

There Is No Tyrone Gilliams on The Cast Trip to Nyc.

Kandi Burrus’s broadway show drew the ladies and their husbands to New York City. While in New York, the ladies discussed everything from Drew Sidora’s weight-loss business to their past celebrity boyfriends. In spite of her conversation with Sidora, Whitfield was the one who came out on top.

Despite Whitfield’s expectations, Gilliams failed to show up for dinner with the rest of the group as planned. New York City was apparently out of reach for Gilliams, who is under house arrest and only allowed to travel within a 1,000-mile radius.

Gilliams agreed to meet the women again as a compromise. Whitfield also planned a trip to Philadelphia for the day.

Tyler Tyrone Visits Whitfield in Philadelphia.

The drive to Philadelphia took us about two hours. She tried to call Gilliams while driving, but he didn’t respond. No matter how many times she went back to the restaurant to call Gilliams, she could never get through. Even after production informed her of the fact that he wouldn’t be there, she realized that he wasn’t going to show up. Going to the restaurant, according to Gilliams’ lawyer, would be a violation of his client’s parole.

In Need of Guidance, Whitfield Consults with Her Daughter and Kenya Moore.

After 30 minutes of waiting, she called her daughter, Tiara, who was in disbelief. Whitfield had to wait for about two hours in total. She also said that if Gilliams’ phone was showing as busy, she might be unable to call or text anyone.

When Whitfield’s boyfriend failed to call to let her know about the problem, she was furious. He also didn’t return any of her phone calls or texts.

She dialed Moore’s number, distraught, to air her grievances. For the time being, Moore advised Whitfield to stop communicating with Gilliams and return to Atlanta.

As a Result, Her Admirers Have Rallied Around Her.

As a show veteran, Whitfield had never been more exposed than she was during her emotional breakdown over Gilliams standing her up. Seeing the OG settle for a man who appears to have no regard for her feelings was difficult for fans. It’s clear that viewers want her to stop calling Tyrone and ignore Erykah Badu’s message.

