Travis Barker’s Hospitalization: Ex Shanna Moakler Speaks out My Thoughts and Prayers Are with You!

Good vibrations from Shanna Moakler going out to Travis Barker.

A few days after her ex-pancreatitis husband’s hospitalization, the 47-year-old former Celebrity Big Brother contestant opened up about it on Thursday. A grateful Moakler thanked everyone who had expressed worry about his ex-wife Kourtney [Kardashian], the father of his children. “I know he is in fantastic hands and surrounded by loving support and the greatest medical staff,” Moakler told Entertainment Tonight in a statement.

Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, were born to the former couple. The 46-year-old drummer of Blink-182 is also a father figure to Atiana De La Hoya, the 23-year-old daughter of Oscar De La Hoya, a professional boxer. Continued Moakler: “I pray for a rapid recovery and for the comfort of my children since I know they are really frightened and worried.”

In closing, she mentioned the legendary drummer “has defied the odds several times, and I am confident that he will do so again with the help of his network of supporters. He and my children may count on me to be there for them constantly.” He was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles by stretcher on Tuesday. Pancreatitis, an infection of the organ that facilitates digestion and regulates blood sugar, was subsequently confirmed by a source to PEOPLE.

A close friend of the musician told PEOPLE that the musician had been complaining of cramping.

“Yet another insider” stated “Kourtney was nervous. They were both. His stomach was in such anguish that he could hardly walk.” Kardashian, 43, married Barker legally on May 15 and “won’t leave his side” while he is in the hospital, another insider told PEOPLE.

The insider said, “He is getting the best care at Cedars, though,” noting that doctors are focusing on pain management and diagnosing Barker’s health via a battery of tests and a modified diet.

Atiana and Alabama Have Also Spoken out About Barker’s Health Battle in Recent Days.

On Wednesday, Atiana sent a thank you message to her Instagram Story, in which she thanked her followers for their support and well wishes at this trying time. We’ve heard you, and we feel your pain. Thank you.



Before Barker’s illness was made public, Alabama begged for people’s prayers. The Pretty Little Thing brand spokesperson asked for prayers in an Instagram Story post.

