Travis Barker makes a surprise return to the stage for his first show since he was hospitalised.

When Travis Barker performed at Machine Gun Kelly’s star-studded concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, the audience was captivated by his energetic performance.

First time back on stage since being hospitalized with ‘life-threatening’ pancreatitis for the 46-year-old drummer of Blink-182.

MGK’s “Tickets to My Downfall” and “bloody Valentine” Had Barker Bare Chested.

One of my childhood heroes became one of my best friends, and I’m grateful to him for his confidence in me.” I’ve never wanted to jam to a song we wrote together again. Make some noise for Travis Barker tonight,” MGK, 32, chanted as Barker went to the stage at the Hollywood Bowl.

Khloe Kardashian, Barker’s new wife, and reality TV star, also attended the event to show her support for her husband. Arriving at the performance together, they were spotted holding hands.

He was sent to the hospital on the afternoon of June 28th due to pancreatitis. “I went into an endoscopy Monday feeling wonderful,” he said on Instagram. The discomfort returned after dinner and I’ve been in the hospital ever since.” Severe and potentially fatal pancreatitis ensued as a result of this. It is with great joy that I can now say that I am on the road to recovery, thanks to intense treatment.

According to a former cast member of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the experience was “frightening and emotional.”

