Tom Parker’s Widow Celebrates Their First Anniversary After He Passed Away!

Kelsey Parker is remembering her late husband Tom, who passed away in March after a long fight with illness, on the eve of their fourth wedding anniversary.

The singer’s wife sent a heartfelt message on Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

To celebrate their four-year wedding anniversary with Kelsey, Kelsey tweeted, “Never did I ever think this is how I’d be celebrating.” “Most people wish they could go back in time and relive their wedding day, but I’d rather have a hug.”

A few weeks ago, she said on Facebook: “I miss you tremendously and it’s not getting any easier but like I promised I am here, keeping positive; toasting you and us and being thankful for the time we had.” “Our wedding day was the happiest day of my life, and I’m savouring every moment of it. Thank you, Tom. The honour of serving as Mrs Parker is an honour that I am grateful to have been given. There will always be positive Parkers in the world.”

Captioned images from their wedding reception showed the newlyweds joyfully dancing and singing with family and friends in celebration of their union.

Two Years After Being Diagnosed with Stage Four Glioblastoma.

the British vocalist known for his time in the boy band Kelsey Parker died in March. He was 33 years old.

On Instagram, Kelsey said, “Our hearts are devastated; Tom was the centre of our universe, and we can’t picture living without his contagious grin and dynamic presence.” To guarantee that Tom’s light continues to shine for his lovely children, his family thanks everyone for their love and support.

Their two children, Aurelia Rose, three, and Bodhi Thomas, two years and one month, were born after Parker and Kelsey tied the knot in 2018. By aiding others in the aftermath of her husband Tom’s death, Kelsey has found a way to move ahead. She has collected £70,000 (almost $83,000) for Ahead of the Game, a terminal-illness foundation, in memory of her spouse.

“To avoid turning such days into unhappy days, I must take full advantage of the time I have. To truly make a difference in the lives of others, I must take action “she remarked. In order to fulfil his wishes, “I am going to do exactly what he would have wanted.”

